Brownsboro has been steadily improving under first-year head coach Lance Connot.
A program that won three total games in 2019 and 2020 combined, the Bears started the season 1-4. Brownsboro has now won four straight games and has its first five-win season since 2017 and is in search of its first winning campaign since 2010.
The Bears’ recent run has earned them a spot in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the first time since the inception of the poll in 2019.
Brownsboro is No. 14 in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the poll.
Chapel Hill returned to the rankings at No. 13.
Carthage maintained the top spot and is followed by Texas High, Gilmer, Longview and Van. Longview checked in at No. 4 but also received a first-place vote.
The top 10 in the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll stayed the same with West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Waskom, Tatum, Beckville, Gladewater, Elysian Fields, Daingerfield and Sabine keeping their spots.
The order shifted in the bottom five, but the teams remained intact as Tenaha, Malakoff, Brook Hill, Troup and Harmony round out the rankings.
Notable games this week are No. 8 Tyler Legacy at state-ranked Rockwall-Heath, No. 7 Lindale at No. 12 Palestine, No. 5 Van at No. 15 Canton, No. 10 Sabine at No. 7 Gladewater, No. 15 Harmony at Arp and No. 8 Elysian Fields at No. 4 Waskom.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14) 224 7-0 1
2. Texas High 205 7-0 2
3. Gilmer 193 7-1 3
4. Longview (1) 185 6-2 3
5. Van 167 8-0 5
6. Kilgore 146 7-1 6
7. Lindale 133 5-3 7
8. Tyler Legacy 123 5-3 9
9. Tyler 97 5-3 8
10. Marshall 80 5-3 13
11. Rusk 67 6-2 10
12. Palestine 48 5-4 15
13. Chapel Hill 36 6-3 NR
14. Brownsboro 32 5-4 NR
15. Canton 29 5-3 11
Others receiving votes: Pine Tree 15; Liberty-Eylau 9; Henderson 7; Jasper 2; Pleasant Grove 1; Mabank 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Pine Tree; No. 13 Liberty-Eylau.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. West Rusk (13) 222 8-0 1
2. Mount Vernon 208 9-0 2
3. Timpson (2) 204 6-0 3
4. Waskom 175 7-1 4
5. Tatum 161 7-1 5
6. Beckville 155 8-0 6
7. Gladewater 136 6-2 7
8. Elysian Fields 123 7-1 8
9. Daingerfield 105 6-2 9
10. Sabine 82 6-2 10
11. Tenaha 63 7-2 13
12. Malakoff 51 5-3 14
13. Brook Hill 31 6-2 15
14. Troup 27 6-3 10
15. Harmony 24 6-2 12
Others receiving votes: Diboll 14; Arp 13; Mineola 5.