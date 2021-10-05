ETX.FOOTBALL.MAGAZINE.2021-124.jpg
The Arp Tigers entered the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 after a 29-7 win over Troup.

Carthage picked up its 34th consecutive win last week, and the Bulldogs remain in the No. 1 slot in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 following Week 6 of the high school football season.

Longview and Texas High stayed at No. 2 and 3, respectively. Gilmer bumped up to No. 4, and Van (6-0) joined the Top 5.

No new teams entered the large-school rankings this week.

In Class 3A/2A/TAPPS, West Rusk remained in the No. 1 spot with 11 first-place votes. No. 2 Mount Vernon received one first-place vote and No. 3 Timpson grabbed three first-place votes.

Waskom and Tatum both remained in the top five.

Jefferson and Arp both moved into the rankings after wins over previously ranked teams White Oak and Troup. Corrigan-Camden also joined the Top 15.

Arp (4-2), which is tied for No. 14 with Corrigan-Camden, welcomes No. 1 West Rusk to town this week.

Other notable Week 7 games are Class 6A No. 14 Rockwall at #bEASTTexas No. 6 Tyler Legacy; #bEASTTexas No. 2/Class 5A Division I No. 4 Longview at Class 5A Division I No. 3 Highland Park; No. 14 Marshall at No. 3 Texas High; No. 8 Kilgore at Mabank; No. 9 Lindale at No. 12 Henderson; Sabine at No. 13 Jefferson; and No. 4 Waskom at Hughes Springs.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

———

#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team                 Points       Record      Last Week

1. Carthage (14) 224            4-0            1

2. Longview (1)   209            5-1            2

3. Texas High      191            4-0            3

4. Gilmer            175            4-1            5

5. Van                166            6-0            6

6. Tyler Legacy    145            3-2            7

7. Rusk               130            5-0            8

8. Kilgore            117            5-1            9

9. Lindale            101            3-3            11

10. Tyler             91             3-2            10

11. Chapel Hill     86             5-1            5

12. Henderson    59             4-1            13

13. Pine Tree       50             3-2            12

14. Marshall        40             3-2            15

15. Athens          10             4-2            14

Others receiving votes: Canton 4; Mabank 1; Liberty-Eylau 1.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team                 Points       Record      Last Week

1. West Rusk (11) 221          5-0            1      

2. Mt. Vernon (1) 207            6-0            2

3. Timpson (3)    200            4-0            3

4. Waskom          172            4-1            4

5. Tatum             159            4-1            5

6. Harmony                  149            5-0            6

7. Beckville          137            6-0            8

8. Gladewater     129            3-2            6

9. Elysian Fields   111            5-1            9

10. Daingerfield   87             3-2            10

11. Mineola         73             3-2            12

12. Winnsboro     40             3-2            15

13. Jefferson       38             4-1            NR

T14. Arp              18             4-2            NR

T14. Corrigan-Camden 18     4-1            NR

Others receiving votes: Brook Hill 13; Tenaha 11; Malakoff 7; Troup 6; Sabine 2; Hughes Springs 1; White Oak 1.

Dropped out: No. 11 Brook Hill; No. 13 Troup; No. 14 White Oak.

 
 

