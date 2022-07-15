ARLINGTON — DeMarvion Overshown is proud to be from East Texas, particularly taking pride in his hometown of Arp.
“Hello, my name is DeMarvion Overshown from Arp, Texas,” he greeted every person at Big 12 Media Days on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Texas linebacker is a key if the Longhorns want to improve on last year’s 5-7 campaign. Plus, he wants to show that players from East Texas can play at the highest level.
“903, all day,” Overshown said, referencing the Piney Woods area code. “Everything I do is to show to everyone back home and in our community how proud I am of Arp. They do so much for me so I do my due diligence to make sure I do right by them. I will do whatever I need to do to make East Texas proud.”
Agent Zero or 0, as Overshown is known, sported cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat on the turf of Jerry World.
“Everywhere I go I stay true to myself,” Overshown said. “This is me, wearing cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. This is a little taste of East Texas. I wear this at home and everywhere.”
As far as the coming season, the 6-4, 217-pounder said he expects good things in 2022 and he is taking extra responsibilities.
“A lot of the younger players look at me as the go-to guy as I am a fifth-year linebacker,” said Overshown, who earned All-East Texas Defensive Most Valuable Player honors while playing at Arp High School under Tigers longtime coach Dale Irwin. “We talk about doing things the right way if we want to succeed and do the necessary steps and make sure of the details.”
Overshown also acknowledged the impact of former TCU coach Gary Patterson, who is now on UT coach Steve Sarkisian’s staff.
Patterson is known as a defensive guru and Overshown is trying to soak up every bit of his knowledge.
Overshown said that a player may be walking down the hall and Patterson will call them over to point out some of the “little things” in their game. He noted that Patterson has really helped the Arp native improve his game and helped him make the strides that has made him confident in the defense.
He feels comfortable in year two of the defense under defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkoski and co-defensive coordinators Jeff Choate.
Overshown said the team is ready to show the results of their offseason improvement.
He added he hopes Arp and East Texas are watching.
NOTES: The Longhorns have sold some 62,000 season tickets, just shy of a school record. ... Three home kickoff times have been set — 7 p.m. vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Sept. 3 (TV: Longhorn Network); 11 a.m. vs. Alabama, Sept. 10 (TV: FOX); and 7 p.m. vs. UTSA, Sept. 17 (TV: Longhorn Network). ... The game with Alabama will be the 10th all-time between the college football bluebloods with Texas holding a 7-1-1 advantage in the series. The last meeting came in the 2010 National Championship Game in Pasadena, California following the 2009 season, which the Crimson Tide won, 37-21. The previous five contests also came in bowl games making this the first visit to Austin for Alabama since 1922, a game won by Texas, 19-10. The teams also played in Austin in 1915, which was a 20-0 win for the Longhorns. ... Other Longhorn games include: Sept. 24 at Texas Tech; Oct. 1 vs. West Virginia; Oct. 8 vs. Oklahoma in Dallas; Oct. 15 vs. Iowa State; Oct. 22 at Oklahoma State; Nov. 5 at Kansas State; Nov. 12 vs. TCU; Nov. 19 at Kansas; and Nov. 25 vs. Baylor.