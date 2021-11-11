TJC women’s basketball coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said the “Herb Richardson Classic will be a BEAST this weekend.”
Indeed it will as the Apache Ladies host the basketball event honoring the late Tyler Junior College women’s coach.
On Friday, No. 24 Angelina (4-0) meets Collin (2-1) at 5 p.m., followed by No. 10 TJC (1-1) taking on No. 16 Hill (2-1) at 7 p.m.
Prior to the start of the Apache Ladies game Coach Richardson will honored.
On Saturday, Angelina plays Hill at noon with Tyler meeting Collin at 2 p.m.
“I think Coach Richardson would have been proud of this Classic,” Tillis Hoard said.
Richardson was born in Livingston where he attended Livingston High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army where he served during World War II. Upon returning home, he began his post-secondary education at Tyler Junior College where he was a scholarship athlete earning an Associate Degree, and numerous awards including men’s basketball All-America and national champion.
After graduating TJC, he continued his education at the University of Houston where he played for basketball for the Cougars. There he received a Bachelor’s degree in History and Kinesiology.
He was basketball coach at Mount Pleasant and Van high schools before becoming an assistant under Floyd Wagstaff at TJC. He was later a TJC counselor, but then became head coach of the TJC women’s basketball team, where he led the Apache Ladies to the national tournament, including finishing second in 1979.
Coach Richardson was inducted into the TJC Circle of Honor in 1995.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The TJC football team plays a Southwest Junior College Football Conference semifinal on Saturday, visiting Kilgore College for a 1 p.m. game at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium. ... The TJC men’s basketball team will play on Saturday, taking on Cy Fair Prep at 4 p.m.
