Senior Night, playoffs, undefeated district records and a date with Van for the district championship, were just some of the reasons Brownsboro and Canton were playing Friday night.
The Bears beat the Eagles to the tune of 48-44 to take a huge step in playoff seeding.
“We wanted this game bad, and the guys never gave up. We are now gonna get everybody healthy and get ready for the Vandals during our open date,” said Bears head coach Lance Connot.
In the first half the Bears and Eagles combined for eight touchdowns. Both teams punters were not used in a 36-21 lead for the Eagles at halftime.
The Bears scored twice in the first quarter. Vincent Chancellor ran four yards for the first score, and Jaxyn Rogers passed nine yards to Kyle Nichols for the other score. Jorge Vicente kicked the two extra points.
Rogers passed to Chancellor for 58 yards and the Bears final score of the second quarter. Vicente made it 36-21, Canton at the half.
Brownsboro scored four touchdowns in the second half. Rogers hit Gekyle Baker for three touchdowns of 21, 81, and 45 yards. Rogers also scored on a one yard run, and threw to Dylan Downey for a two point conversion pass. Vicente finished out the scoring kicking his fourth extra point.
Can you say opportunistic second half defense Levi Oliver and Aiden Hardin caused two interceptions. Baker had two interceptions and Alston Williams had the other with :59 seconds to go in the game. Taylor Ackerman and Landon Hayter had two fumble recoveries. Outstanding defensive players for the Bears were Ackerman, Logan McKinney, Oliver, Payton Stephenson and Micah Strickland.
The Eagles scored twice in the first quarter and three times in the second quarter. Jason Brisbois passed 75 yards to Chantson Prox. Kam Shaw ran 72 yards for the second touchdown. Both extra points failed.
The three touchdowns in the second quarter were Shaw blasting in from two yards out, Jaden Brown on a three yard plunge, and Brisbois on a 31 yard pass to Shaw. Brisbois hit Prox and JaBraylon Pickens for two point conversions.
The Eagles only scored one touchdown and a safety in the second half. Brisbois connected with Juan Robles for 12 yards and their only offensive points of the second half
Outstanding players on defense for the Eagles were Juan Robles, Jayden Ledbetter, and Prox.
The Bears have their open date next Friday, while the Eagles host Van.