Brownsboro was in a three-way tiebreaker with Wills Point and Mabank for the final two playoff spots in District 14-4A.
The Bears won both of those games to make the playoffs for the 11th consecutive year.
After a win over Nevada Community in overtime in the bi-district round with several players battling illness, the Bears were matched up against Bullard, which entered the contest with a record of 28-6.
Brownsboro outscored Bullard 39-21 in the second half to advance to the regional quarterfinals with a 57-38 victory in the area round Friday night at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
“I’m trying to think back in my career when I’ve been more proud of a bunch,” Brownsboro head coach Brent Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of great wins here at Brownsboro the last eight years, but this one is definitely up there. We were in a do-or-die situation last week in district. We had to win a tiebreaker to get into the game to get into the playoffs. I can’t tell you how proud I am of the resiliency of these kids.
“We’ve been battling the flu bug a little bit, but I felt our kids were focused in. They knew what type of team Bullard was, and they knew what type of Garrett Nuckolls was. I was so proud of the defensive effort, to hold that team to 38 points.”
Neither offense could get anything going in the first quarter. The teams combined to go 3 of 25 from the field with eight turnovers as Bullard held a 4-3 lead.
Malik English came off the bench and immediately knocked down a 3-pointer to start the second quarter. After Brownsboro went up 8-6 on a putback by Jacob Hopson, Bullard went on a 7-0 run as a three by freshman Layne Alexander put the Panthers in front.
With Bullard up 15-10, Brownsboro got consecutive triples by English. Bullard went back in front as Drake Kress had a putback to make it 17-16. English hit two free throws with 30 seconds left to give the Bears an 18-17 lead at halftime.
Brownsboro outscored Bullard 17-6 in the third quarter to go up 35-23.
Bullard made a run late as Owen Thompson, who picked up his fourth foul in the first half, scored on a drive to cut the score to 39-34 with 4:28 to play.
Jordan Hoover answered with a three for Brownsboro before Nuckolls had a putback for the Panthers to make the score 42-36.
English got an old-fashioned 3-point play and two free throws to push the score to 47-46 with 2:17 to play. The Panthers didn’t have a field goal the rest of the way as Brownsboro took the win.
English finished with 21 points.
“My teammates got me open,” English said. “I was working, they were working. We just came together to get a win. We were underrated a lot. We were third in district, so nobody was thinking we were going this far, but we’re proving to them that we can do it.”
Gekyle Baker had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Brownsboro. Other scorers were Aidan Hardin (7), Hoover (5), Hopson (4), Tanner Ballard (4), Lane Epperson (2), Roper Thorne (2) and Kyle Nichols (2). Hardin had 14 rebounds, and Hopson had 10 boards. Hoover added seven rebounds and four blocks.
Kress led Bullard (28-7) with 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Nuckolls and Alexander each had 9 points, and Nuckolls added eight rebounds and four steals. Thompson had 7 points, and Cason Craig added 3 points.
Bullard won its first outright district title since 2008, earned its first playoff victory since 2010 and advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Brownsboro (27-9) advances to face either Paris or Terrell in the regional quarterfinals.