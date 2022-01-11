The Lady Lions improve to 14-11 overall and 1-1 in District 16-5A. The Lady Dragons fall to 0-2 in district. Tyler hits the road on Friday, traveling to Jacksonville to meet the Maidens at Jack Alexander Gymnasium. Tipoff is schedued for 6:15 p.m. Nacogdoches is slated to host Huntsville in a 6:15 p.m. ga,e.
The Lions will open District 16-5A play on Friday, hosting Jacksonville at 6:45 p.m.
The Bulldogs return to District 16-4A play, hosting Bullard at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
The Lady Lions raced out to a 21-0 lead to ease to even their district mark at 1-1.
Tyler had lost a heartbreaker against league favorite Huntsville on Tuesday, but bounced back nicely against the Lady Dragons.
Four Lady Lions hit in double figures, led by freshman Kalyse Buffin with 16 points. She was followed by A'Niya Hartsfield (14), Kamora Jackson (11) and Kyla Crawford (10).
Jay'Mariera Taylor led with six rebounds (she also had 9 points) with Toniya Elmore and Buffin adding four each.
Keniyah Evans, Ja'Kayla Christian and De'Kyrir ,ah Williams led Nacogdoches with eight points apiece.
Also scoring for Tyler were Ellyse Daye (3 3-pointers) Shiriah Mitchell (4) and ShaCaria Stevenson (2).
Tyler won the JV game, 41-36.