Parker Hicks scored 24 points to lead Lubbock Christian to an 80-64 win over UT Tyler Saturday night at the Herington Patriots Center.
Hicks also had nine rebounds.
Rowan Mackenzie had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Lubbock Christian (3-0, 3-0). Cameron Copley had 11 points and eight assists, and Lloyd Daniels added 10 points.
Lubbock Christian led 36-29 at halftime.
Darius Alford scored 15 points off the bench to lead UT Tyler. Emanuel Gant had 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks, and Micah Fuller had 11 points.
UT Tyler (1-3, 0-3) will host Lubbock Christian again at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
WOMEN
Lubbock Christian 73, UT Tyler 26
UT Tyler was held to 17.4 percent from the field (8 of 46) as it fell to Lubbock Christian on Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots missed all five of their 3-point attempts, while Lubbock Christian was 11 of 29 from deep.
It was the official season opener for UT Tyler after exhibition losses to Division I Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin.
Lubbock Christian jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter, led 39-9 at halftime and 52-16 after three quarters.
Allie Schulte led Lubbock Christian (3-0, 3-0) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Savannah Sumrall had 12 points, and Emma Middleton added 10 points.
Shala Robinson led UT Tyler with 8 points.
UT Tyler will host Lubbock Christian again at 3 p.m. Sunday.