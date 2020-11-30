Tyler Legacy and Tyler High meet on the hardwood on Tuesday.
GIRLS
The game between the Lady Raiders (8-0) and Lady Lions (3-3) is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the THS JV Gym. The Lions' varsity gym is undergoing renovations.
Legacy is coming off a 42-35 win over Mount Pleasant on Saturday. Later this week, the Lady Raiders have back to back games on Dec. 4 (6:15 p.m. at Royse City) and Dec. 5 (2 p.m. at Greenville).
The Lady Lions defeated Greenville 50-38 on Saturday. Kyla Crawford led the Lions with 14 points and seven rebounds. Other Tyler top performers were Jay'Mariea Taylor (13 points, 4 steals) and Kamora Jackson (7 points, 5 steals). The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Henderson at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
BOYS
The boys game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
The Lions are 3-1, while the Red Raiders are 5-0.
Legacy won consecutive games last week at Longview (59-56 on Nov. 23) and against Garland Lakeview Centennial (72-45 on Nov. 24 in Tyler). Jaylon Spencer led the Red Raiders with 19 points, seven assists and three steals against Lakeview Centennial.
Following Tuesday's game, the Red Raiders are slated to play at noon Saturday at Richlandson Lake Highlands.
Tyler scored an 86-82 road win over Red Oak on Saturday.
Sophomore Ashad Walker led the Lions with 25 points, including nine points in the first quarter and eight points in the fourth period. Malik Ray, who hit on 10 of 12 free throw attempts, added 17 points for Tyler with Darrell Warren adding 12 points. Christopher Clark and Kaylon Crear just missed the magic mark with nine points apiece.
After playing the Red Raiders, the Lions have a 7:30 p.m. Friday game scheduled at Center.