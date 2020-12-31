Martin’s Mill 85, Eustace 40
MARTIN’S MILL — Tanner Waynick hit for 18 points to lead five Mustangs in double figures as Class 2A No. 1 Martin’s Mill downed Eustace, 84-40, on Wednesday in a boys basketball game.
The victory moved Martin’s Mill to 13-3.
Other contributors to the Martin’s Mill win were Colton Powers (15 points, 3 rebounds), Logan Morrow (14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), Dylan Morrow (14 points, 4 rebounds), Carter Jones (11 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds), Jose Valenzuela (7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) and Christian Moss (6 points, 4 rebounds). Waynick also had two boards.
On Tuesday, the Mustangs dropped a 56-55 decision to Nacogdoches Central Heights.
Jones (4 assists, 7 rebounds) and Logan Morrow (3 rebounds, 1 assist) led the Mustangs were with 14 points each.
Other contributors were: Dylan Morrow (8 points, 6 assists), Moss (7 points, 8 rebounds), Waynick (6 points, 6 rebounds), Valenzuela (4 points, 3 assists) and Colton Powers (2 points).
Grapeland 77, Tyler HEAT 64
Cadarian Wiley had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Grapeland past Tyler HEAT.
BJ Lamb had 18 points and 10 assists for Grapeland. Keizion Ashford had 15 points, and Riley Murchison had 10 points.
Brayden Cox led Tyler HEAT with 23 points. Cayden Tomlin had 15 points, and Jake Carlile added 11 points.
GIRLS
Tyler HEAT 49,
Grapeland 33
Ryan Kirksey scored 14 points to lead Tyler HEAT past Grapeland.
Whitney Worley had 10 points for Tyler HEAT.
Teira Jones had 22 points for Grapeland.
Tyler HEAT (8-7) will play Tuesday at Longview Christian Heritage.