BOYS LaPoynor 79, Tyler HEAT 39
Cooper Gracey had a double-double to lead LaPoynor past Tyler HEAT.
Gracey had 22 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Dijuan Whitehead had 16 ponts. Evan Almeida scored 15 points.
Other scorers for LaPoynor were Cort Reid 9; Matt Driskell 8; Kase Johnston 7; and Jackson Young 2.
Johnston also had five rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
LaPoynor led 17-16 after the first quarter, 38-21 at halftime and 56-32 after three quarters.
New Summerfield 76, Neches 46
NEW SUMMERFIELD — Rylan Fickey had 26 points to lead New Summerfield past Neches.
Mason Wallace added 19 points for the Hornets.
King’s Academy picks up pair of wins
The King’s Academy Knights picked up a pair of wins last week.
The Knights defeated Paris Trinity Christian Academy 74-25 and then took a 66-48 win over Flint Harvest Time Christian Academy.
Against Paris Trinity Christian, Jake Hosch had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Seth Pickerill had 18 points and six rebounds. Levi Campbell scored 12 points, and Leroy Sparrow added 7 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Against Flint Harvest Time Christian, Pickerill had 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Sparrow had 11 points, 11 assists, two steals and six rebounds. Hosch had 9 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Evan Hellwig and Brett Black scored 8 points each, and Everett Hollis added seven rebounds.
King’s Academy (3-0) will take on Bishop Gorman at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium.
GIRLS Hallsville 51, Chapel Hill 48
Aubrey Marjason scored 27 points as Hallsville edged Chapel Hill on Saturday.
Catherine Warford had 12 points for Hallsville.
McKenzie Peery led Chapel Hill with 19 points, knocking down three 3-pointers. DJ Kincade had 9 points. Alexis Rogers had 8 points, and Kya Cook dished out 7 assists.
Chapel Hill will host Palestine on Tuesday.
Bishop Gorman 57, Winona 22
WINONA — Elizabeth Mahfood scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Bishop Gorman rolled past Winona.
Taylor Wood had 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Jailynn Lee scored 8 points.
Bishop Gorman will host Cushing at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.