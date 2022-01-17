Tyler HEAT’s Jake Carlile and Bishop Gorman’s Elizabeth Mahfood have been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph high school basketball Players of the Week for their performances in games played Jan. 10-15.
Carlile had 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 66-52 win over Grace Community.
Tyler HEAT’s game against Brook Hill Friday was canceled.
For the season, Carlile is averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
Mahfood averaged 25.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game in wins over All Saints and Dallas Covenant.
On Tuesday against All Saints, Mahfood had 26 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks. She was 9 of 15 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line while playing in just the first two quarters of the game of the 42-3 victory.
On Friday against Dallas Covenant, Mahfood had 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and four blocks. She was 10 of 17 from the field and 4 of 4 from the charity stripe while playing just briefly into the second half of the 53-25 win.
For the season, Mahfood is averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds per game will shooting 50 percent from the field and more than 77 percent from the free-throw line. She also recently eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career.
Bishop Gorman (20-6) will host Arlington Grace Prep at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches or in games covered by our staff):
BOYS
Tyler’s Ashad Walker averaged 19.0 points per game against Chapel Hill and Jacksonville and grabbed five rebounds against Jacksonville. Derrick McFall averaged 17.0 points per game. Bryson Hill averaged 14.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
Jacksonville’s Vito High scored 23 points and converted a game-winning four-point play with less than 20 seconds remaining in a 69-66 win over Tyler.
Brook Hill’s Grayson Murry had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a district-opening win over Bishop Dunne.
Bullard’s Jeffery Brooks averaged 17.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in wins over Lindale and Chapel Hill. Against Chapel Hill, Brooks had 24 points and 15 rebounds and hit the game-winning free throw with .04 seconds left in overtime.
Chapel Hill freshman Demetrius Brisbon averaged 16.5 points per game against Tyler and Bullard.
Arp’s Kadaylon Williams averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game in games against Troup and Tatum.
Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in wins over Centerville and Lovelady.
Martin’s Mill’s Jak Kinder averaged 21.5 points per game, including 20 in a 78-69 win over No. 10 LaPoynor.
GIRLS
Tyler Legacy’s Aaliyah Campbell averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game in wins over Rockwall-Heath and Mesquite. Inmon averaged 15.5 points and 11.5 rebounds.
Brownsboro’s Paris Miller averaged 17.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists in wins over Athens and Van.
Rusk freshman DaMaya Hart averaged 12.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.5 steals against Palestine and Lufkin Hudson.
Troup’s Jessie Minnix averaged 15.5 points per game in games against Arp and Elysian Fields. She scored 25 points against Elysian Fields on Friday.
Coaches are asked to send in their nominations by noon each Monday to sports@tylerpaper.com.
RANKINGS
TABC Boys: Hallsville 20 in 5A, Sulphur Springs 21 in 5A, Lufkin 23 in 5A, Paris 23 in 4A, Hudson 24 in 4A, Diboll 6 in 3A, Tatum 7 in 3A, Central Heights 10 in 3A, Crockett 14 in 3A, Douglass 3 in 2A, Timpson 4 in 2A, Martin’s Mill 10 in 2A, LaPoynor 11 in 2A, Grapeland 17 in 2A, Beckville 19 in 2A, Frankston 21 in 2A, Avinger 13 in 1A, Chireno 14 in 1A and Wells 22 in 1A.
TABC Girls: Brownsboro 5 in 4A, Palestine 20 in 4A, Canton 21 in 4A, Winnsboro 6 in 3A, Central Heights 15 in 3A, Edgewood 22 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 2 in 2A, Douglass 4 in 2A, LaPoynor 8 in 2A, Woden 19 in 2A, Tenaha 25 in 2A, Neches 6 in 1A, Chireno 9 in 1A and Wells 17 in 1A.
TABC Boys Private: Brook Hill 5 in 5A, Longview Christian 5 in 2A and Longview Christian Heritage 7 in 1A.
TABC Girls Private: Bishop Gorman 3 in 4A and Athens Christian 3 in 1A.
Txhsgbb.com: Tyler Legacy 15 in 6A, Brownsboro 7 in 4A, Palestine 11 in 4A, Gilmer 21 in 4A, Winnsboro 6 in 3A, Malakoff 19 in 3A, Edgewood 21 in 3A, Central Heights 24 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 3 in 2A, Douglass 4 in 2A, Hawkins 14 in 2A, LaPoynor 16 in 2A, Tenaha 17 in 2A, Chireno 4 in 1A and Neches 6 in 1A.