LaPoynor’s Kase Johnston and Lindale’s Marley Keith have been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph high school basketball Players of the Week for their performances in games played Jan. 31 to Feb. 5.
Johnston averaged 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals in wins over Martin’s Mill and Cross Roads.
In Tuesday’s 85-62 win against No. 10 Martin’s Mill, Johnston had 26 points, five rebounds and seven assists. In Saturday’s homecoming victory over Cross Roads, Johnston had 14 points and six assists.
Keith averaged 23.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in key wins over Chapel Hill and Bullard to clinch the District 16-4A title for the Lady Eagles. She shot 53.3 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from downtown in the two games.
On Tuesday against Chapel Hill, Keith had 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block of a 3-point attempt. She was 6 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
On Saturday against Bullard, Keith had 27 points, four rebounds and five assists. She shot 10 of 18 from the floor and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Going into Tuesday, Lindale and Bullard were both 8-1 in district, and Chapel Hill was 8-2. Going into Saturday, Lindale and Bullard were both 9-1, and Chapel Hill was 8-3.
Bullard got out to a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Lindale outscored Bullard 23-13 in the second quarter, and Keith had 11 points in the quarter. She then scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help Lindale close out a 54-50 win.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches or in games covered by our staff):
BOYS
Tyler’s Ashad Walker averaged 17.0 points in games against Jacksonville and Lufkin. Bryson Hill averaged 11.5 points and had five rebounds against Lufkin.
Lindale’s Ryder Johnson averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in games against Chapel Hill and Bullard.
Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls averaged 21.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in games against Kilgore and Lindale.
Chapel Hill’s Jayvin Mayfield averaged 11.5 points in wins over Lindale and Tyler HEAT.
Troup’s Trae Davis averaged 18.0 points and hit six total 3-pointers in wins over West Rusk and Arp. Bracey Cover averaged 12.0 points and made four threes, and Logan Womack averaged 11.0 points and made six threes.
Mineola’s TJ Moreland scored 26 points in a win over Harmony.
LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.0 block in wins over Martin’s Mill and Cross Roads. Dijuan Whitehead averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal. Cort Reid averaged 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals. Evan Almeida averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Martin’s Mill’s Alex Tyner had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to LaPoynor. Blake Butcher had 14 points, and freshman Jak Kinder added 12 points.
Hawkins’ Boston Conner had 11.5 points, and Dristun Pruitt averaged 11.0 points in games against Carlisle and Big Sandy.
GIRLS
Tyler Legacy’s Nyla Inmon averaged 21.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals in wins over North Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath. Inmon had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals against North Mesquite and then followed that up with 18 points and 17 rebounds on Saturday. Rose Rook made a school-record 11 3-pointers against North Mesquite and finished with 33 points.
Bullard’s Tre’Anah Coppock had 22 points Saturday in a loss to Lindale.
Brownsboro’s Paris Miller averaged 12.0 points, and Mekhayia Moore averaged 11.5 points in wins over Van and Wills Point.
Rusk freshman Kyeisha Slater averaged 20.0 points per game in games against Hudson and Jasper.
Troup’s Maddy Griffin averaged 14.0 points and had five made 3-pointers, and Jessie Minnix averaged 12.0 points in wins over West Rusk and Arp.
Martin’s Mill’s Jada Celsur had 23 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals in a win over LaPoynor. Libby Rogers scored 17 points, and Kate Lindsey had 16 points.
LaPoynor’s Markayla Hurd had 18 points, and Kitty Eldridge scored 16 points in a game against Martin’s Mill.
Coaches are asked to send in their nominations by noon each Monday to sports@tylerpaper.com.
RANKINGS
TABC Boys: Lufkin 19 in 5A, Paris 23 in 4A, Diboll 5 in 3A, Tatum 6 in 3A, Central Heights 11 in 3A, Crockett 14 in 3A, Douglass 3 in 2A, Timpson 4 in 2A, LaPoynor 10 in 2A, Martin’s Mill 13 in 2A, Grapeland 17 in 2A, Beckville 19 in 2A, Frankston 21 in 2A, Avinger 12 in 1A, Chireno 13 in 1A, Trinidad 19 in 1A and Wells 21 in 1A.
TABC Girls: Brownsboro 4 in 4A, Palestine 18 in 4A, Canton 19 in 4A, Winnsboro 6 in 3A, Central Heights 19 in 3A, Edgewood 21 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 2 in 2A, Douglass 4 in 2A, LaPoynor 7 in 2A, Woden 14 in 2A, Tenaha 18 in 2A, Neches 6 in 1A, Chireno 7 in 1A and Wells 15 in 1A.
TABC Boys Private: Brook Hill 7 in 5A and Longview Christian 6 in 2A.
TABC Girls Private: Bishop Gorman 8 in 4A and Athens Christian 4 in 1A.