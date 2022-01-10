Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls and Martin’s Mill’s Jada Celsur have been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph high school basketball Players of the Week for their performances in games played Jan. 3-8.
Nuckolls, a junior, averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.0 block per game in wins over Cumberland Academy and Kilgore.
Against Cumberland, Nuckolls played just 18 minutes and finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four steals in a 95-36 victory. He was 4 of 7 on 3-point attempts. Against Kilgore, Nuckolls had 26 points, six assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 71-49 win. He also made 3 of 6 3-point attempts and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Bullard (16-3, 2-0) will host Lindale at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Celsur — a Texas Woman’s University signee — averaged 28.0 points per game in wins over Dallas Christian and Cross Roads.
Celsur opened the week with 23 points in an 82-20 win against Dallas Christian.
In the district opener Friday against Cross Roads, Celsur had 33 points, six assists and seven steals as the Lady Mustangs took an 84-20 victory.
Class 2A No. 2 Martin’s Mill (22-3) will take on Frankston at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Frankston.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches or in games covered by our staff):
BOYS
Tyler’s Bryson Hill had 14 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 18 minutes against in an 84-50 victory over International Leadership of Texas-Arlington/Grand Prairie.
Brook Hill’s Jakub Dluzewski averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in two games. He had 26 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 60-35 win over LaPoynor.
Arp’s Kadaylon Williams averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 6.0 deflections and 4.0 assists in two games. He also hit 67 percent of his 3-point attempts. Williams had 25 points against Waskom.
Lindale’s Walter Smith averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in wins over Canton and Chapel Hill.
Chapel Hill’s Deuce McGregor averaged 12.0 points per game, and hit six 3-pointers in a 19-point performance against Lindale on Friday. Tyson Berry averaged 11.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals.
Martin’s Mill’s Jak Kinder averaged 17.0 points per game in games against Union Grove and Brownsboro. He hit seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points against Brownsboro.
Mineola’s TJ Moreland averaged 18.5 points per game in games against Mount Vernon and Frankston.
Troup’s Bracey Cover hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points in a loss to West Rusk
King’s Academy’s Seth Pickerill averaged 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.0 steals in three games.
Henderson’s Devon Phillips averaged 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two district games.
GIRLS
Tyler Legacy’s Aaliyah Campbell averaged 14.0 points per game in wins over Mesquite Horn and North Mesquite. Nyla Inmon averaged 12.0 points per game.
Lindale’s Marley Keith averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 assists, 5.5 deflections and 1.0 steals in wins over Athens and Chapel Hill. She shot 50 percent from 3-point range in those games. Brooke Everest averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 assists, 5.0 deflections and 2.5 steals per game.
Brook Hill freshman Karmen Miller averaged 10.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, including 13 points and 12 rebounds Friday in a 58-13 win over Coram Deo Plano.
Brownsboro’s Paris Miller scored 20 points in a 45-26 win over Mabank.
Rusk freshman DaMaya Hart averaged 17.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.0 steals and 3.0 assists in games against Cayuga and Center.
Malakoff’s Mia Jackson averaged 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in two games against Rice and Kemp.
Troup’s Jessie Minnix averaged 17.5 points per game in wins over Jefferson and West Rusk.
Van’s Maddy Clyburn hit four 3-pointers and had 17 points in a win over Athens.
Chapel Hill’s DJ Kincade scored 18 points in a loss to Lindale.
Coaches are asked to send in their nominations by noon each Monday to sports@tylerpaper.com.
RANKINGS
TABC Boys: Sulphur Springs 14 in 5A, Lufkin 24 in 5A, Paris 23 in 4A, Center 24 in 4A, Hudson 25 in 4A, Diboll 6 in 3A, Tatum 7 in 3A, Central Heights 11 in 3A, Crockett 15 in 3A, Douglass 3 in 2A, Timpson 4 in 2A, LaPoynor 10 in 2A, Martin’s Mill 11 in 2A, Grapeland 18 in 2A, Beckville 20 in 2A, Frankston 21 in 2A, Avinger 13 in 1A, Chireno 14 in 1A and Wells 22 in 1A.
TABC Girls: Brownsboro 5 in 4A, Palestine 21 in 4A, Canton 22 in 4A, Winnsboro 7 in 3A, Central Heights 16 in 3A, Edgewood 24 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 2 in 2A, Douglass 4 in 2A, LaPoynor 8 in 2A, Woden 22 in 2A, Neches 7 in 1A, Chireno 9 in 1A and Wells 19 in 1A.
TABC Boys Private: Brook Hill 5 in 5A, Longview Christian 6 in 2A and Longview Christian Heritage 7 in 1A.
TABC Girls Private: Bishop Gorman 4 in 4A and Athens Christian 4 in 1A.
Txhsgbb.com: Tyler Legacy 14 in 6A, Brownsboro 7 in 4A, Palestine 10 in 4A, Gilmer 25 in 4A, Winnsboro 5 in 3A, Pollok Central 20 in 3A, Edgewood 21 in 3A, Malakoff 22 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 3 in 2A, Douglass 4 in 2A, LaPoynor 13 in 2A, Hawkins 15 in 2A, Tenaha 17 in 2A, Chireno 4 in 1A and Neches 7 in 1A.