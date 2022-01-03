All Saints’ Cullen Walker and Malakoff freshman Hillary Dawson have been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph high school basketball Players of the Week for their performances in games played Dec. 27-Jan. 1.
Walker, a junior, averaged 23.5 points and 13.0 rebounds in four games. Walker shot better than 60 percent from the field and better than 70 percent from the free-throw line during the week.
Walker had 22 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to Arp to open the Wagstaff Classic. Walker followed with 21 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to Tyler HEAT. He closed the event with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Cumberland Academy.
On Friday, Walker scored a career-high 34 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in a win over crosstown rival Grace Community.
All Saints will host King’s Academy on Tuesday.
Dawson averaged 21.5 points per game, 10.75 rebounds, 2.25 steals and 0.75 block per game in four games against Athens, Elkhart, Whitney and Tyler High to earn All-Tournament honors at the Kaufman Holiday Tournament.
Dawson had 23 points, seven rebounds, three steals a block against Athens. She followed that with 29 points, 10 rebounds and three steals against Athens. Against Whitney, Dawson had 20 points, 16 rebounds and three steals, and then she added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 56-53 win over Tyler.
Malakoff will play at Kemp on Friday.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches or in games covered by our staff):
BOYS
Tyler’s Bryson Hill averaged 15.67 points and 10.67 rebounds per game. He had 23 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks against Tyler Legacy and 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks against Brownsboro.
Tyler Legacy’s Nick Vasso averaged 17 points per game in three games. He had 31 points and six rebounds with seven made 3-pointers against Lindale, and he grabbed seven rebounds against Bullard.
Lindale’s Walter Smith averaged 19 points per game in three games in the Wagstaff Classic. He had 15 points against Tyler, 28 points against Tyler Legacy and 13 against Brook Hill.
Jacksonville’s Vito High averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in two games against Houston Legacy and Bullard. He scored 28 points in the win over Bullard. Karmelo Clayborne averaged 16 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 steals in the two games. Clayborne had 21 points, 12 assists and seven steals against Bullard. Jermaine Taylor average 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. He had 26 points and nine rebounds against Bullard. Kmari Gipson averaged 11.5 points.
Tyler HEAT’s Jake Carlile averaged 23.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals and shot 47 percent from 3-point range in three games against TACA, All Saints and Whitehouse.
Chapel Hill’s Tyson Berry 11.67 points per game in three games. He had 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in a win over No. 4 Brock.
Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls averaged 18.3 points, 7.67 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in three games. Jeffery Brooks averaged 20.67 points and 9.67 rebounds per game.
Brook Hill’s Brady Callens averaged 14.75 points per game in four games. He scored 27 points in a win over Cumberland Academy.
Cumberland Academy’s Micah Robinson averaged 16.7 points, 7.67 rebounds and 2.67 steals per game in three games. He had 26 points, 14 rebounds and six steals against All Saints. Jeremiah Whitmore averaged 12.33 points and 4.0 steals in three games. He had 18 points and six steals against Arp.
Arp’s Kadaylon Williams averaged 19.75 points in four games.
Waskom’s DJ Feaster averaged 12.4 points in five games to earned Buffalo All-Tournament Team honors, including a high of 18 points against Elkhart.
Grapeland’s Riley Murchison averaged 18.17 points, 8.33 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.33 steals and 1.5 blocks in six games in the Houston County Tournament. Omarion Wiley averaged 17.0 points, 10.67 rebounds, 3.67 assists, 1.67 steals and 1.83 blocks per game.
Lufkin Hudson’s Kanaan Holder averaged nearly 30 points per game to lead the Hornets to first place in the Houston County Tournament.
GIRLS
Tyler Legacy’s Aaliyah Campbell averaged 12.5 points per game in four games. Nyla Inmon averaged 10.25 points.
Van’s Landry Jones averaged 12.0 points and 5.75 rebounds in four games.
Rusk freshman DaMaya Hart had 17 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and four assists in a loss to Ennis.
New Summerfield’s Juliana Medellin had 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a win over Alto.
Coaches are asked to send in their nominations by noon each Monday to sports@tylerpaper.com.
RANKINGS
TABC Boys: Sulphur Springs 15 in 5A, Paris 23 in 4A, Center 24 in 4A, Hudson 25 in 4A, Diboll 6 in 3A, Tatum 7 in 3A, Central Heights 12 in 3A, Crockett 16 in 3A, Douglass 3 in 2A, Timpson 5 in 2A, LaPoynor 6 in 2A, Martin’s Mill 11 in 2A, Grapeland 18 in 2A, Frankston 21 in 2A, Avinger 13 in 1A, Chireno 14 in 1A and Wells 24 in 1A.
TABC Girls: Brownsboro 5 in 4A, Palestine 24 in 4A, Canton 25 in 4A, Winnsboro 7 in 3A, Central Heights 18 in 3A, Edgewood 25 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 2 in 2A, Douglass 4 in 2A, LaPoynor 10 in 2A, Frankston 24 in 2A, Chireno 6 in 1A, Neches 9 in 1A and Wells 20 in 1A.
TABC Boys Private: Brook Hill 6 in 5A, Longview Christian 6 in 2A and Longview Christian Heritage 6 in 1A.
TABC Girls Private: Bishop Gorman 4 in 4A, Athens Christian 4 in 1A and Longview St. Mary’s 10 in 1A.
Txhsgbb.com: Tyler Legacy 15 in 6A, Brownsboro 8 in 4A, Palestine 12 in 4A, Gilmer 17 in 4A, Mabank 24 in 4A, Winnsboro 6 in 3A, Pollok Central 18 iin 3A, Edgewood 20 in 3A, Malakoff 22 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 3 in 2A, Douglass 5 in 2A, Frankston 12 in 2A, Hawkins 14 in 2A, Tenaha 16 in 2A, Chireno 4 in 1A and Neches 7 in 1A.