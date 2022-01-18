How do you follow up a week where you average 25.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game and earn Player of the Week honors?
Well, Bishop Gorman senior Elizabeth Mahfood followed it up with a 30-20-5 performance. Mahfood scored 34 points, grabbed 23 rebounds and had five steals as the No. 3 Lady Crusaders took a 50-33 win over Arlington Grace Prep on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium.
Gorman led 12-8 after the first quarter as Grace Prep ended the quarter with a 6-2 run
After freshman Rhyia Ray scored inside for Grace Prep to start the second quarter to cut the score to 12-10, Mahfood went on a personal 6-0 run.
Mahfood scored 12 points in the second quarter and had 19 points and 11 rebounds at halftime to send the Lady Crusader into halftime with a 28-14 lead.
Gorman scored 12 more points and pulled down eight more rebounds in the third quarter as the Lady Crusaders led 43-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Grace Coan had 7 points and four steals for Gorman (21-6, 3-0). Ellie Coan and Grace Paniagua each had 4 points, and Maria Kariampuzha added 1 point.
Madi Jackson led Grace Prep with 13 points and eight rebounds, but she picked up her third foul less than five minutes into the game.
Kate Jeter had 8 points and seven steals. Ray had 8 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Aislyn Reynolds added 4 points.
BOYS
The No. 1 Grace Prep Lions used a their length, speed and trapping defense to build a quick lead on the way to a 77-22 win over Bishop Gorman on Tuesday night.
Gorman actually led 2-1 early after a basket inside by Anthony Todd before the Lions had four different players score in a 10-0 run.
Grace Prep led 22-4 before Chris Green knocked down a 3-pointer and then assisted on a Todd bucket to cut the score to 22-9 after the first quarter.
The Crusaders held the Lions to 10 points in the second quarter, making the halftime score 32-13.
Grace Prep came out in the second half with a 31-point third quarter to stretch the lead to 63-18.
The Lions made seven of their nine 3-pointers in the second half.
Ajani Jamison, who connected four times from downtown, led Grace Prep (22-4, 3-0) with 19 points. Braedyn Ellison had 13 points, and Kaden Lehew 12 points. Other scorers for Grace Prep were Cam Thomas (9), Jaylon Talton (9), Josh Williams (5), Justin McNelkan (4), J.C. Shirer (4) and Kaden Nunley (2). Williams also had 12 steals.
Todd had 9 points and five rebounds for Gorman. Adam Favre had 6 points and five rebounds. Green had 5 points and five rebounds, and Joseph Richbourg added 2 points.
Gorman teams will play at Dallas Shelton on Jan. 25.