Lindale went 3-3 at the Texas Basketball Championships Summer State Tournament Friday through Sunday in Grapevine.
Lindale opened the event with a 48-43 win over Melissa on Friday before a 52-39 loss to Decatur.
On Saturday, the Eagles completed pool play with a 54-52 win over Salado and a 63-61 loss to Springtown.
The Eagles opened bracket play with a 55-45 win over Krum on Saturday night. Lindale then fell to Hereford, 38-19, in the second round on Sunday morning.
Timpson placed second in the Class 1A-2A Division.
The Bears went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Maud, Irion County and Lee Academy. Timpson lost to Lipan 51-40.
In bracket play, Timpson defeated James Bowie and Irion County before a rematch with Lipan in the championship. The Bears fell to Lipan, 63-56.
Nacogdoches won the consolation bracket in the Class 5A-6A Division.
The Dragons went 2-2 in pool play with wins over Colleyville Heritage and Haslet Eaton and losses to Tascosa and DeSoto.
Nacogdoches lost to Grapevine to open pool play before taking a win over Brewer to advance to the consolation final. In the consolation final, Nacogdoches took a 47-41 win over Midland Christian.
The Lindale JV boys went 2-1 in pool play. The Eagles defeated Kennedale (55-33) and Liberty Christian (53-47). Lindale fell to Decatur, 36-35, in the final game of pool play. In bracket play, Lindale lost to Grapevine, 55-50, before bouncing back with a 50-44 win over Liberty Christian. The Eagles then lost to Aledo, 54-40.