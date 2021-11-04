King’s Academy opened the basketball season with a 72-39 win over Sulphur Springs Christian Home Educators.
Aidan Reynolds and Levi Campbell led the Knights in scoring with 14 points each, and Reynolds also grabbed seven rebounds.
Leroy Sparrow was the Player of the Game with 12 points, 10 assists and nine steals. The Knights had 18 assists on 30 made field goals.
King’s Academy led 16-8 after the first quarter and then outscored the visitors 30-9 in the second quarter to put the game away.
Jake Hosch had 12 points. Seth Pickerill scored 8 points. Evan Hellwig and Brett Black added 6 points each.
King’s Academy (1-0) will play at Full Armor Christian Academy Thursday in Henderson.