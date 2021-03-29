Multiple East Texas basketball players earned All-State honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
East Texas girls earning All-State honors in Class 4A were Brownsboro’s Kentoya Woods, Athens’ Mimi McCollister and Gilmer’s Haylee Jordan.
East Texas girls earning All-State honors in Class 3A were Winnsboro’s Faith Acker and Laiken Allen.
East Texas girls earning All-State honors in Class 2A were Martin’s Mill’s Jada Celsur and Kalie Dunavant, LaPoynor’s Staci Whitehead, Grapeland’s Teira Jones and Douglass’ Mariah Neal.
East Texas girls earning All-State honors in Class 1A were Neches’ Kacie Kimbrough and Chireno’s Nelly Vargas.
East Texas boys earning All-State honors in Class 3A were Malakoff’s Klayton Copeland, Tatum’s Decartiyay Allison and Jayden Boyd and Atlanta’s Daimion Collins.
East Texas boys earning All-State honors in Class 2A were Grapeland’s Keizion Ashford, BJ Lamb and Cadarian Wiley, Martin’s Mill’s Logan Morrow and Gary’s Ryan Ecker.