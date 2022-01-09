A basketball doubleheader is scheduled for Tuesday at Tyler High School.
The Tyler Lady Lions (13-11, 0-1 District 10-6A) meet the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons (0-1) at 6:15 p.m. in the varsity gym. The JV girls game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Lady Lions lost a heartbreaking district opener on Friday, 64-61 to Huntsville. Nacogdoches fell to Whitehouse, 35-22, in Nacogdoches.
In the third game game in the varsity gym, the Tyler Lions (13-8) take on the Chapel Hill Bulldogs (10-6) in a non-district match at 7:30 p.m.
Games in the JV gym include: freshmen girls at 5 p.m.; JV boys at 6:15 p.m.; and freshmen boys at 7:30 p.m.