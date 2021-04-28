NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill has built a mini pipeline to Mountain View College over the last couple of years.
Last year, KJ Ford and Chance King signed with Mountain View. On Wednesday, Jarell Hunter followed suit by signing with the college that is located in Dallas.
“The Chapel Hill to Dallas, Texas, connection is really up front right now,” Chapel Hill boys basketball coach Akimba Johnson said. “Shout out to Coach (LeRoi) Phillips at Mountain View for believing in my players and believing in me as a coach to send him players.”
Hunter said getting to play with former teammates was just one of the many reasons he chose to go to Mountain View.
“It’s closer to home, and I just felt like it was a good fit for me,” Hunter said. “I like the school, it’s a nice campus, and the coach is nice. I just feel like I will do great things in Dallas.”
Hunter said he began playing basketball around the age of 5 and always dreamed of this day.
“I’m really happy,” Hunter said. “I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this or not. I just want to thank God, and I want to thank everybody for helping me, and I want to thank Coach Johnson.”
Hunter averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 steals per game. He also shot 43 percent for 3-point range and 88 percent from the free-throw line.
“They’re getting a hard worker and a dedicated worker,” Johnson said. “They’re getting a gym rat, a kid that loves to be in the gym. They’re getting a kid that comes from a great family and a great community. I’m just proud of him and the man he’s becoming.
“On the court, he brings that energy and intensity. He brings defensive pressure. He’s going to bring it on both ends of the floor.”
Mountain View competes in the NJCAA Division III Dallas Athletic Conference in Region V with Richland, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, North Lake and Brookhaven.
Hunter said he is currently undecided on his major.