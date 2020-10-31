Atlanta High School five-star basketball standout Daimion Collins gave the Big Blue Nation of the University of Kentucky a Halloween treat on Saturday evening.
The Next Chapter🙏🏽#COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/rYxOISZwzG— Daimion Collins (@CollinsDaimion) October 31, 2020
Collins chose Kentucky over Texas, Texas Tech, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Jai Lucas was Collins’ primary recruiter at Texas, but is now an assistant coach at Kentucky.
Collins — listed at 6-9, 210 pounds — is ranked as the No. 4 power forward and the No. 19 player nationally by 247Sports.