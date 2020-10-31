Daimion Collins

Atlanta High School five-star basketball standout Daimion Collins gave the Big Blue Nation of the University of Kentucky a Halloween treat on Saturday evening.

Collins chose Kentucky over Texas, Texas Tech, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Jai Lucas was Collins’ primary recruiter at Texas, but is now an assistant coach at Kentucky.

Collins — listed at 6-9, 210 pounds — is ranked as the No. 4 power forward and the No. 19 player nationally by 247Sports.

