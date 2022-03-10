Lufkin's Hunter Ditsworth and Tyler Legacy's Dakota McCaskill dealt zeroes on the mound for much of the day as the Panthers and Red Raiders settled for a 1-1 tie in the opening game of the Integra Classic at Lufkin's new baseball facility on morning.
Ditsworth allowed one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out six. Sam Flores pitched a scoreless eighth inning before the game was called a tie.
On the other side, McCaskill allowed one earned run on four hits with a pair of walks and three hit batters in six innings. Luke Davis pitched the final two scoreless innings, allowing no hits with a strikeout and a hit batter.
The Red Raiders got their run with the help of a Lufkin defensive miscue in the top of the first inning.
Preston Newberry got things started when he roped a triple that rolled to the wall in right center. Cooper Hall followed with a pop fly just outside of the infield. When it dropped due to miscommunication by the Lufkin defense, Newberry scored Legacy's only run.
The Panthers finally scratched across a run in the third inning. Chip Buchanan got things started with an infield single before Ditsworth was hit by a pitch.
After a fielder's choice, Bebo Hinojosa came through with a two-out single to right field that scored courtesy runner Christian Mumphery, tying the game at 1-1.
The game stayed at 1-1 through the regulation seven innings when the teams went to the tournament tiebreaker rule of loading the bases with one out.
Lufkin's Flores was the first one to work out of the jam when he struck out a batter before inducing a pop fly to end the inning.
Then it was Davis' turn for the Red Raiders. Lufkin's Buchanan was thrown out at the plate attempting to score on a wild pitch. Hinojosa had a sharp grounder to short but was thrown out on the play, ending the game in a tie.
Hinojosa led Lufkin with a single and an RBI while Kolby Kovar, Sam Flores and Buchanan each hit a single.
Hill led Legacy with two singles and an RBI, and Preston Newberry and McCaskill each had a single.
The tournament is scheduled to resume Friday. Following is a schedule for Friday's action.
Lufkin High School: PNG vs. Tyler Legacy, 10 a.m.; New Caney Porter vs. Tyler Legacy, 12:15 p.m.; PNG vs. Lake Belton, 2:30 p.m.; Lufkin vs. Lake Belton, 4:45 p.m.; Lufkin vs. Porter, 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches High School: Bullard vs. Nacogdoches, 10 a.m.; Bullard vs. Westmoor, 12:15 p.m.; Westmoor vs. Hudson, 2:30 p.m.; Hudson vs. Rudder, 4:45 p.m.; Rudder vs. Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.