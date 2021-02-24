Tyler Legacy returns 10 lettermen for the 2021 baseball season.
Senior returning lettermen are Andrew Nick, Colby Harris, Tyler Hittle, Jackson Newhouse, Landon Langford, William Randall and Ethan Smith.
Nick has been the Red Raiders’ ace pitcher since his sophomore year. He and catcher Colby Harris were first-team all-district selections as sophomores. Hittle was the District 11-6A Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.
Smith is a returning shortstop. Newhouse is a corner infielder/pitcher. Randall can play infield and outfield and will also provide depth on the mound. Langford is an outfielder.
Returning junior lettermen are Cooper Hill, Dakota McCaskill and George Rippy.
Hill is a middle infielder who has committed to Houston. McCaskill is a pitcher, first baseman and catcher. Rippy will add pitching depth.
Other seniors are outfielder Kasen Carpenter, second baseman Austin McDaniel, first baseman Conner Yearty and outfielder Sam Carvajal, who joined the Red Raiders last year from Venezuela.
Other juniors are Bruce Bruckner, Connor Fiorentino, Zane Griffith, Peyton Martinez and Preston Newberry.
“We should be more seasoned than we have been in the past,” Legacy head baseball coach James Boxley said. “We’ have a lot of guys who have been on the scene since their sophomore and junior years. We’re heavily senior oriented, but we also have some newcomers that haven’t gotten on the varsity scene yet that are looking to press people for positions.
“We’ve got a good core of kids. I feel like we’re going to swing it as well as we have. Defensively, we’re going to pick it. We’ve just got to see who our mainstays are going to be on the mound, and that starts with Andrew Nick.”
Assistant coaches for the Red Raiders are Chance Cotton, Josh Culpepper and Seth Gibson.
Legacy had a scrimmage Monday at Corsicana. The Red Raiders will host the Rose City Classic Thursday through Saturday to officially open the season. They will also compete in the Lindale Tournament and Corsicana Tournament.
The schedule for the Rose City Classic is
Thursday: Hallsville vs. Lindale, 10 a.m.; Forney vs. Lindale, noon; Legacy vs. Sulphur Springs, 2 p.m.; Legacy vs. Forney, 4 p.m.; Friday: Forney vs. Hallsville, 10 a.m.; Forney vs. Hallsville, noon; Lindale vs. Sulphur Springs, 2 p.m.; Legacy vs. Sulphur Springs, 4 p.m.; Saturday: Sulphur Springs vs. Forney, 10 a.m.; Sulphur Springs vs. Hallsville, noon; Legacy vs. Hallsville, 2 p.m.; Legacy vs. Lindale, 4 p.m.
Legacy will open District 10-6A play March 23 at Dallas Skyline.