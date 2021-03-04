LINDALE — Strong pitching by Jackson Newhouse and Lucas Grundy helped the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders pick up two wins on Thursday in the Robbie Surratt Memorial Tournament.
Newhouse threw six shutout innings in the opener to give the Red Raiders a 7-0 win over Class 4A No. 3 Bullard. Legacy followed that up with a 5-2 win over Lindale.
“The name of the game is throw strikes,” Legacy baseball coach James Boxley said. “We feel like we’re going to play behind those guys. We want them to throw strikes, and if those guys are getting strikeouts, that’s extra for us. We didn’t put too many free runners on, and both of them did an outstanding job.”
Against Bullard, Legacy jumped out to a 3-0 lead. The Red Raiders added two runs in the fourth inning. Tyler Priest had an RBI double, and Priest later scored on a balk.
Newhouse gave up a rare hit in the top of the fifth to Ryley Sharp, but the Red Raiders responded with an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
In the bottom of the fifth, Colby Harris drove in Kasen Carpenter, and Landon Langford had an RBI single.
Newhouse set the Panthers down in order in the sixth, ending the game with a flyout to center by Arkansas signee Hagen Smith.
In the nightcap, Lindale struck first with singles by Bryce Everest and Dylan Segroves. Triztin Smith had a sacrifice fly to score Everest to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Grundy struck out Tyler Tallant to end the threat and then struck out the first two batters of the second inning. Grundy finish with five strikeouts in the six-inning game.
Colby Harris led off the bottom of the second with a single. Carpenter ran for him, stole second, moved to third and then scored on a groundout by Preston Newberry.
Legacy gained the lead in the third inning with an RBI single by Cooper Hill.
Lindale tied the score in the fourth as Dakota Cook hit a fly ball to center fielder Tyler Hittle, who made a diving catch, and Smith was able to score from third.
Legacy added two runs in the fifth inning with an RBI single by Randall and a balk. The Red Raiders scored one more in the sixth with a sacrifice fly by Hittle.
Langford made a diving catch in right field for the first out in the sixth inning. Grundy struck out smith and then got Tallant to ground out to Ethan Smith as shortstop for the game’s final out.
Legacy is now 5-2 on the season.
Hallsville defeated Bullard 5-4 earlier in the day, and Lindale took a 7-3 win over Brownsboro to close the day.
The scheduled for the remainder of the tournament is:
Friday’s Games
Game 5: Tyler Legacy vs. Brownsboro, noon
Game 6: Bullard vs. Hallsville, 2:15 p.m.
Game 7: Lindale vs. Hallsville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Game 8: Hallsville vs. Brownsboro, 10 a.m.
Game 9: Bullard vs. Brownsboro, 12:15 p.m.
Game 10: Lindale vs. Tyler Legacy, 2:30 p.m.