Caden Foutch tossed a one-hitter and drove in three runs to help power Tyler HEAT to a 15-4 win over King's Academy on Thursday in a baseball game.
Foutch threw four innings and gave up one earned run while striking out eight and walking three.
Hunter Huff had a double and single with teammates Jacob Nash and Nicholas Muench adding two hits each. CJ Thompson had a single.
Other RBIs were from Brady Westbrook (2), Nash (2), Thompson (1) and Aaron Newbold (1).
Scoring runs were Muench (3), Huff (2), Westbrook (2), Zachary Fuller (2), Foutch (1), Thompson (1), Nash (1), Parker Hardie (1), Newbold (1) and Colton Timm (1).
New Diana 10, Hughes Springs 0
DIANA — Dylan Abernathy struck out 10 and allowed only two hits as the New Diana Eagles won over the Hughes Springs Mustangs, 10-0, on Thursday in a District 15-3A baseball game.
Elliott Foreman led the Eagles with two hits. Ethan Adkisson had a double with singles by Hayden Thomas, Jacob Newland, Abernathy, Hunter Gleason and Cohle Sherman.
Thomas, Foreman and Gleason each had two RBIs. Other RBIs were from Newland, Abernathy, Sherman and Austin Kerns.
Scoring runs were Foreman (2), Abernathy (2), John Lutrell (1), Adkisson (1), Gleason (1), Sherman (1), Kerns (1) and Logan Simmons (1).