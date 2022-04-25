Tyler HEAT 19, EXCEL 2
PARIS — Three Tyler HEAT pitchers combined on a one-hitter as they defeated Wills Point EXCEL 19-2 on Monday at Chisum High School.
Caden Foutch started the game for the Tyler squad, going 1.2 innings, giving up one hit and two unearned runs with four strikeouts and a walk.
Zachary Fuller got the win in relief, throwing 2.1 innings, not allowing a hit with four strikeouts and two walks. Hunter Huff finished the game, going one innings and striking out the side.
At the plate, Fuller was 4 for 5 with five RBIs. He had a double and three singles. Colton Timm had three hits with Huff adding two singles.
Kahne Nolen added a triple with Brady Westbrook hitting a double. Adding singles were Foutch, Aaron Newbold, Jacob Nash and Nicholas Muench.
Other RBIs were from Westbrook (2), Muench (2), Parker Hardie (2), Foutch (1), Nolen (1), Nash (1) and Timm (1). Scoring runs were Foutch (3), Nolen (3), Huff (2), Newbold (2), Westbrook (2), Nash (2), Timm (2), Fuller (1), Muench (1) and Hardie (1).
Tyler HEAT is scheduled to meet King's Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday at Faulkner Park.