NEW CHAPEL HILL — Sean Gentry tossed a one-hitter and struck out eight as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs moved to 2-0 in District 16-4A baseball with an 11-0 win over Cumberland on Tuesday at Jerry Mumphrey Field.
Gentry was also a star at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double and triple. He added an RBI, scored two runs and walked twice.
Chapel Hill moves to 15-3-1 overall. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Bullard at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Knights fall to 3-10 and 0-2. Cumberland is slated to visit Kilgore at 7 p.m. Friday.
Logan Ray also had two hits for the Bulldogs with Austin Vega, Ethan Mendez and Chandler Lawson adding singles.
Vega, Mendez and Lawson each had two RBIs. Along with Gentry, Malcom Passama, Will Parker, Colby Flake and Jaxon Cummings had an RBI.
Also scoring runs were Ray (2), Vega (1), Mason Beck (1), Flake (1), Cummings (1), Carter Binning (1), Dariyan Ford (1) and Jesus Samaniego (1).
Bullard 8, Lindale 2
LINDALE — Bullard won its second District 16-4A game against Lindale, an 8-2 decision on Tuesday at Robbie Surratt Memorial Field.
The Panthers won 10-0 on March 9 in Bullard.
Bryce Brennan had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Panthers. He also scored a run.
Jachin Salas added a single and RBI with a run scored for Bullard. Ben Coke had a single and scored two runs.
Also scoring for the Panthers were Tanner Stainback (2), Brayden Vinning (1) and Evan Chabarria (1).
David Wilson got the win on the hill, going seven innings while allowing four hits and two runs (1 earned) with six strikeouts and one walk.
Kayden McClenny had a double for Lindale with singles from Caden Piccoli, Sam Peterson and Kaden Fleming. Aaron Wolfe and Jake Powell had RBIs with runs scored by Piccoli and McClenny.
Peterson pitched for the Eagles, hurling 5.2 innings while giving up four hits and eight runs (4 earned) with eight strikeouts and six walks. Aaron Wolfe pitched the final 1.1 innings. He did not allow a hit and struck out two.
Brook Hill 4, Huntington 1
BULLARD — Cade Chesley and Landon Mattox combined on a five-hitter as Brook Hill scored a 4-1 win over Huntington on Tuesday in a non-district baseball game.
Chesley pitched six innings, allowing four hits and an unearned run with 10 strikeouts and three walks. Mattox hurled the seventh and gave up one hit and walked one.
Grayson Murry had two hits for the Guard and Finn Kaiyala hit a double. Adding singles were Aidan Mason and Dorian Reyes. RBIs were from Murry, Mason, Reyes and David Sims.
Scoring runs were Murry (2), Ashton Alexander (1) and Andrew Sims (1).
Allen 4, Tyler Legacy 0
ALLEN — Allen scored three runs in the first inning en route to a 4-0 win over Tyler Legacy on Tuesday.
Three Eagle pitchers combined on a one-hitter.
Legacy's Dakota McCaskill had a single.
Lucas Grundy pitched six innings for the Red Raiders, allowing five hits and four runs (2 earned) with eight strikeouts and four walks.
The Red Raiders (3-8-1) are scheduled to host Allen (8-4) on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Marshall 12, Center 2
MARSHALL — Campbell White drove in three runs, Garrett Cotten and Jacob Oden banged out three hits apiece and the Marshall Mavericks rolled to a 12-2 win over Center.
Oden had a double and drove in two runs. Javarius Mitchell, Beau Burris and Carlos Hill all added two hits. Henry Roth collected two RBI, and Hill and Andrew Phillips drove in runs. Caden Noblit struck out three and walked two, giving up no hits in two innings for the win. Jordan Owen fanned one, walked one and gave up two earned runs in three innings.
North Lamar 3, Gilmer 1
PARIS — Jackson Brasseaux struck out 11, walked four and allowed one earned run on three hits to lead the North Lamar Panthers past Gilmer, 3-1.
Brasseaux doubled, singled and drove in a run to help his own cause at the plate.
Aaron Stanley drove in the lone run for Gilmer. Dillon Henson struck out 12, walked five and gave up two earned runs on three hits in five innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
Tatum 3, Harleton 2
TATUM — Reese Milam tripled, doubled, drove in a run and earned the pitching win for Tatum as the Eagles edged Harleton, 3-2, in District 16-3A.
Milam struck out eight, walked two and gave up two earned runs in six innings. Landen Tovar worked a scoreless seventh, striking out one.
Aidan Anthony and Truitt Anthony both singled and drove in runs for the Eagles.
Taber Childs doubled twice, singled and drove in a run in the loss for Harleton. Carson Wallace added a single and an RBI, and Luke Wright doubled. Childs struck out 13 and walked three in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
Elysian Fields 9, Arp 2
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Lawson Swank led the way offensively with a triple, singled and two RBI, and Blake Merritt struck out 10 in six innings for the pitching win as Elysian Fields earned a 9-2 victory over Arp in District 16-3A.
Merritt walked three and gave up two earned runs.
David Hutson added a double and an RBI for Elysian Fields. Kip Lewis and Jase Greenslate had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Judson Illingworth chipped in with an RBI.
Gunner Bryant drove in a run for Arp.
Hughes Springs 12, Como-Pickton 0
HUGHES SPRINGS — Zach Moore tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out seven, as the Hughes Springs Mustangs notched a 12-0 win over Como-Pickton.
Chase Brown had two hits and two RBI to pace the Mustangs on offense. Ryan Vaughan drove in two runs, and Trapper Golden, Quinton Singletary, Pat Boyd, Moore and Bryson Belk all collected an RBI.
Mineola 9, Winona 1
WINONA — Cason Davis singled three times and drove in a run, and Kaden Bell went the distance on the hill for Mineola in a 9-1 win over Winona in District 13-3A.
Bell struck out seven with no walks, scattering four hits. Trevor Singletary doubled, and Dalton Hamlin dove in a run for Mineola.
Austin Robinson and Chris Zuniga both doubled in the loss for Winona. Kalab Remedies drove in the lone run. Zuniga struck out six and walked three, giving up one earned run in five innings.