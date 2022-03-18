Rusk 1, Bullard 0
RUSK — JD Thompson and Mason Cirkel combined on a two-hit shutout as Rusk took a 1-0 win over Bullard.
Thompson pitched three innings and allowed no runs on two hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Mason Cirkel pitched four no-hit innings and struck out two batters with one walk.
Wade Williams drove in Trey Deveraux in the bottom of the sixth inning for the game’s only run. Will Dixon, Heston Kelly and Cirkel also had hits for Rusk.
Derek Degrate and Reid Overbeek had the hits for Bullard.
Jachin Salas pitched five innings for Bullard, allowing one run on three hits with two walks. Ben Coke pitched an inning, allowing no runs on ne hit with three strikeouts and one walk.
Rusk (3-9) will return to the field to host Brook Hill at 7 p.m. on March 24. Bullard will play at Chapel Hill at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Brook Hill 2, Arlington Pantego Christian 1
BULLARD — Finn Kaiyala had a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Brook Hill to a 2-1 win over Arlington Pantego Christian.
Kaiyala was 3-for-4 with both RBI. The first RBI came in the first, and after Pantego Christian tied it in the sixth, the Guard finished it in the bottom of the seventh.
Grayson Murry pitched seven innings and allowed one run on two hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
Jabin Moore had a double, and Murry added a single.
Brook Hill (13-2) will host Rusk at 7 p.m. on March 24.
Grace Community 6, Tyler HEAT 0
Five pitchers combined in the shutout as Grace Community defeated Tyler HEAT.
Rhodes Rayzor, Eli Martin, Dylan Reeves, Avery Baker and Landry Livingston all pitched an inning, combining for eight strikeouts.
Reeves had two hits with a double and two RBI. Eli Martin had a double. Rayzor drove in two runs.
Johnny Robles pitched three innings for Tyler HEAT, allowing four unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Hunter Huff also pitched an inning and had the lone hit at the plate for Tyler HEAT.
Sabine 10, Gladewater 0
LIBERTY CITY — Matt Huey threw a one-hit shutout as Sabine took a 10-0 win over Gladewater.
Huey pitched five innings and struck out nine batters with one walk.
Jace Burns hit a home run and drove in drove runs.
Alex Galyean had a double. Payton McBride was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Huey, Carter Patterson, Jayden McPerson and Zach Donovan all had a hit, and Donovan drove in three runs.
Beckville 4, Big Sandy 1
BECKVILLE — Lance White had eight strikeouts, and a three-run third inning lifted Beckville past Big Sandy.
Adrian Brantley had two hits for Beckville, and Matt Barr drove in two runs.
Jake Johnson pitched five innings for Big Sandy, allowing four runs — two earned — on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Johnson also had a double.
Union Grove 21, New Summerfield 0
NEW SUMMERFIELD — Union Grove scored 13 runs in the first inning on the way to a 21-0 win over New Summerfield.
Jacob Griffin was 3-for-3 with two RBI. Tyler Barkley was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs. Colton Cowan and Cooper Vestal each had two hits. Vestal had a double, and Cowan had two RBI.
Barkley and Vestal combined on the three-inning no-hitter.
Winnsboro 14, Quitman 10
WINNSBORO — Aiden Hammons went 4-for-4 as Winnsboro won a slugfest against Quitman.
Chayne Thedford was 3-for-4 with two triples. Rey Soto had two hits with a triple. Gunner Lovelady had two hits with a double and three RBI. Crayton Klika had two hits and three RBI.
Rance Brown, Mason Harrison and Soto combined to strike out nine batters on the mound.
Mason Reynolds was 4-for-5 with two triples and four RBI for Quitman. Landon Richey had a triple and double. Jack Tannenbaun had two doubles, and Dalton Crowson added a double.
Centerville 15, Grapeland 4
GRAPELAND — Centerville had 15 hits in a 15-4 win over Grapeland.
Cole Goolsby was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Grapeland. Peyton Prater had two hits, and Slade Harris added a hit.