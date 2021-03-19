Bishop Gorman 6, All Saints 2
AJ Smith hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and then closed the game out on the mound as Bishop Gorman won 6-2.
Ariel Lluberes pitched five innings for Gorman, allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Smith pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Hayden Carter had a double and an RBI for Gorman.
All Saints led 2-1 after the second inning and held that lead until Gorman’s four-run sixth inning.
Paul Ceccoli had two hits with a double for All Saints. Kaisen Berry also had two hits.
Braden Wheat struck out 10 batters with five walks in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs — one earned — on one hit. Christian Koehler allowed four runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Bullard 17, Cumberland Academy 0
Arkansas signee Hagen Smith, who has thrown three straight no-hitters — wasn’t on the mound on Friday.
So he did his damage at the plate. Smith went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs as Bullard won 17-0.
Ryley Sharp had a double and a single with six RBIs. Connor Carson and Chase Randall also doubled. Bryce Jewell had three hits.
Carson pitched four innings and allowed one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks. Cooper Callaway pitched a perfect fifth inning.
Bullard (11-6) will host Henderson at 7 p.m. on March 26.
Whitehouse 10, Jacksonville 0
JACKSONVILLE — Jackson Conser pitched a one-hit shutout as Whitehouse took a 10-0 win over Jacksonville.
Conser struck out 11 with three walks.
Michael Dudolski and Colt Eikner each drove in two runs for Whitehouse, which had four hits.
The game was scoreless through five innings. Whitehouse scored seven runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Whitehouse (13-3, 2-0) will host Lufkin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Union Grove 15, Carlisle 0
PRICE — Matthew Bower struck out 10 in a no-hitter as Union Grove took a 15-0 win over Carlisle on Friday.
Bower surrendered one walk in five innings.
Bower also had a triple and drove in a run at the plate.
Carter Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Kenneth Johnson was 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Tyler Barkley also had two hits.
Ivan Hernandez pitched 2 2/3 innings for Carlisle, allowing nine runs — four earned — on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Carlos DeLeon pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed six runs — four earned — with five walks. Matt Rigdon got two batters out on nine pitches.
Union Grove (6-3, 6-0) will host Big Sandy at 7 p.m. on March 26.
Sabine 11, Redwater 1
LIBERTY CITY — Sabine fell behind 1-0 early but used a seven-run third inning to pull away for an 11-1 win over Redwater.
Skeet Roberts hit a solo home run in the first inning, and the pitching duo of Jace Burns and Alex Galyean shut out Redwater after that.
Burns allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts in three innings. Galyean allowed one hit with three strikeouts and a walk in two innings.
Galyean, Caden Richardson and Caden Loveless all had two hits. Sabine (13-3) will play at New Diana at 7 p.m. on March 26.
LaPoynor 27, Trinidad 0
POYNOR — LaPoynor scored 12 runs in the first inning and 15 in the second inning to take a 27-0 win over Trinidad.
Caleb Solis hit a three-run home run. Blaine Musselman was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs. Karson Rhoades had two hits with a double and four RBIs, and Kasen Reynolds had a double. Kase Johnston drove in three runs, and Rustin Pittman had two RBIs.
Jayden Manken pitched two no-hit innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Solis had three strikeouts with one walk in one inning.
LaPoynor (9-0) will play Neches at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Neches.
Alto 10, Douglass 0
ALTO — Matthew Randall struck out 10 batters in six innings as Alto took a 10-0 win over Douglass.
Randall allowed two hits with two walks.
Alejandro Gomez had a home run. Carter Bursley had two hits with a double and two RBIs.
Alto (10-4) will play Groveton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Groveton.
Cayuga 9, Kerens 6
CAYUGA — Ayden Stovall and Haden McBroom each had two hits and drove in a total of five runs as Cayuga took a 9-6 win over Kerens.
Caden Mullican added a triple.
Braxton Killion struck out seven batters in 4 1/3 innings, and Jaden Henry had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
Cayuga (9-4) will host Cross Roads at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Brook Hill 10, Brownsboro 9
BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Brook Hill held on for a 10-9 victory.
Grayson Murry had three hits with a double and two RBIs for Brook Hill. Landon Mattox had two hits with a double and three RBIs, and Carson Richards added two hits with a double.
Cade Chesley pitched five innings for Brook Hill. He allowed three runs — two earned — on three hits with eight strikeouts and six walks. Andrew Sims pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks. David Sims and Dylan Malone also pitched.
Hayden Woods and Landon Hatten had two hits each for Brownsboro. Dylan Reeves pitched four innings and allowed six runs — four earned — on seven hits with four strikeouts and five walks for Brownsboro.
Brook Hill (8-4) will host Tyler HEAT at 6 p.m. Monday.
Madisonville 7, Palestine 3
MADISONVILLE — Mario Perez had two doubles, and Diego Estrada also had two hits, but Palestine fell to Madisonville.
Pablo Castillo pitched five innings and allowed seven runs — one earned — on four hits with six strikeouts for Palestine (3-14).
Harmony 10, Mineola 0
HARMONY — Evan Patterson pitched a no-hitter as Harmony defeated Mineola.
Patterson struck out 12 and walked three in six innings of work.
Tucker Tittle was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Harmony (10-3-1) will play Winona at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Winona.
Troup 16, Jefferson 5
JEFFERSON — Troup scored 16 runs on five hits to defeat Jefferson on Friday.
Anthony Salgado led the Tigers (11-4) with a double and three RBIs.
Max Cheney allowed four runs on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. Salgado pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Winnsboro 10, Quitman 4
QUITMAN — Colter Hettich had a triple, double and two RBIs as Winnsboro took down Quitman.
Keen Glover had two hits with a double and two RBIs. Crayton Klika had two hits. Trystn Stout had a double and three RBIs, and Kyd Cole, Dominique Allen and J Carroll all added a double.
Stout allowed four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.
Winnsboro (6-10) will host Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Spring Hill 9, Chapel Hill 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Malcolm Passama and Will Parker each had a hit, but Chapel Hill fell to Spring Hill.
Austin Vega allowed six runs — two earned — on seven hits with one strikeout and four walks in four innings. Passama allowed three unearned runs on one hit with two strikeouts and four walks in three innings.
Chapel Hill (6-13) will play Big Sandy at 1 p.m. Saturday in Big Sandy.
DISTRICT 15-5A
MARSHALL 4, PINE TREE 3: MARSHALL — The Marshall Mavericks overcame a 3-0 deficit early, scoring twice in the fourth and adding two in the sixth for a 4-3 win over Pine Tree.
Brayden Robbins had two hits and Javarius Mitchell drove in a run for Marshall. Garrett Cotten went the distance on the hill, striking out eight, walking three and giving up three earned runs.
Dakylan Johnson doubled and drove in a run, Camden McEntire had two hits and Case Buchanan and Nikema Williams drove in runs for Pine Tree in the loss. Wade Fell struck out 10, walked seven and gave up one earned run in 5.1 innings.
DISTRICT 15-3A
NEW DIANA 20, ORE CITY 0: DIANA — Jacob Newland doubled and drove in four runs, Zachary Malone homered and added three RBI and the New Diana Eagles used a 16-run first inning to blow past Ore City, 20-0.
Elliot Foreman pitched a five-inning no-hitter for the Eagles, striking out 12 with no walks.
Peyton Brewer added a double, single and RBI for New Diana. Hayden Thomas had two hits and three RBI. Darren Manes added two hits and two RBI, and Ethan Adkisson, John Lutrell, Austin Kerns and Logan Simmons all drove in runs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 19, ARP 1: ARP — Blake Merritt homered, singled twice and drove in four runs to highlight a 16-hit Elysian Fields attack in a 19-1 win over Arp.
Kip Lewis had two hits, and Noah Grubbs and Ryan Wilkerson both drove in two runs for the Yellowjackets. Logan Presley, Austin O'Brien, Jackson Illingworth, Campbell White, Kyle Storey and Jace Alaniz all chipped in with RBI. Illingworth struck out six an walked four in three innings, and White fanned five with no walks in two frames.
TATUM 2, HARLETON 0: HARLETON — Landon Tovar struck out 12, walked one and allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings for Tatum as the Eagles edged Harleton, 2-0.
Reese Milam drove in both runs for Tatum, and Truitt Anthony had two hits.
Taber Childs and Blake Weaver had the lone hits for Harleton. Jojo Clark struck out four, walked six and gave up one earned run in six innings.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 21, OVERTON 1: OVERTON — Bryce Burns hit a grand slam, John Hester doubled twice and drove in a run and the Hawkins Hawks stormed to a 21-1 win against Overton.
Paeton Smith added two hits and two RBI for the Hawks. Micah Staruska drove in four runs. Drew Dacus had two hits and three RBI. Braden Adams and Zach Conde chipped in with two RBI apiece, and Dristun Pruitt and Dawsun Pruitt both added RBI. Julian Frazier struck out eight, walked one and gave up an earned run on two hits in five innings for the win.
DISTRICT 17-2A
L-KILDARE 11, DETROIT 1: LINDEN — Colt Neville tripled, singled and drove in a run, Clayton Mulkey doubled and plated a couple of runs for Linden-Kildare and the Tigers rolled past Detroit, 11-1.
Carter Foreman added a double and an RBI for the Tigers, and Jackson Lee, Colton Anderson and Jonathan Owen all drove in runs. Mason Johnson struck out five with no walks or runs allowed in two innings for the pitching win.
DISTRICT 23-2A
GARY 12, TIMPSON 11: GARY — Darin Livingston led a 15-hit attack with two doubles and three RBI, and Gary held on for a 12-11 win over Timpson.
Delton Lamborn and Lane O'Neal added doubles for Gary, with Lamborn also singling and driving in two and O'Neal adding a single and an RBI. Cody Baugher had two hits and two RBI, Landon Woodfin an RBI and Payton Chamness three hits. Livingston worked four innings on the hill for the pitching win.
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 6, HENDERSON 2: KILGORE — Donovan Adkins tripled, singled twice, drove in two runs, swiped two bases and scored three times from the top of the lineup for Kilgore as the Bulldogs earned a 6-2 win over Henderson.
Chris Ervin added a hit and two RBI, and Cade Pippen and Dalton McElyea also drove in runs for the Bulldogs. McElyea struck out seven, walked two and gave up an earned run in six innings. Heath Lafleur struck out three, walked one and allowed one earned run in an inning of work.
NON-DISTRICT
CENTRAL HEIGHTS 1, CARTHAGE 0: NACOGDOCHES — Central Heights scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the second on the way to a 1-0 win over Carthage.
Carthage finished with three hits, two coming from Todd Register and one from Austin Morgan. Tyler Castillo struck out nine, walked three and gave up one earned run in four innings to take the loss on the hill. Connor Cuff fanned three and walked two in two frames.