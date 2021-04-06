Bullard 13, Chapel Hill 1
BULLARD — Bullard used a nine-run second inning to roll to a 13-1 win over Chapel Hill.
Bryce Jewell, Gage Wakefield, Ryley Sharp and David Wilson all had two hits. Jewell had a triple, and Connor Carson added a double.
Sean Gentry had a double for Chapel Hill.
Titus Ashton allowed one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks in four innings. Cooper Callaway allowed one hit with one strikeout and one walk in one shutout inning.
Bullard (16-6) will play Kilgore at 7 p.m. Friday in Kilgore.
Whitehouse 7, Jacksonville 2
WHITEHOUSE — Ethan Stone and Peyton Blackmon led Whitehouse on the mound to a 7-2 win over Jacksonville.
Stone pitched 3.1 innings and allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Blackmon pitched 3.2 shutout innings with two hits allowed with four strikeouts.
Logan Whitfield had a triple, and Michael Dudolski had a double. Jack Clark and Colin McLemore each had two hits.
Whitehouse (18-4) will play Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Friday in Jacksonville.
Nacogdoches 10, Tyler 0
NACOGDOCHES — Reid Bowyer and Kaden Koonce combined to throw a three-hit shutout in a win over Tyler.
Bowyer struck out six and allowed two hits in five innings. Koonce allowed one hit in one inning.
CJ Grace allowed one earned run in three innings with three strikeouts and five walks for Tyler. Eli Sanchez allowed two earned runs in two innings with two strikeouts.
Aldo Martinez, JaDavion Lacy and Avery Coleman all had a hit for Tyler.
Lindale 9, Henderson 3
HENDERSON — Bryce Everest went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Lindale past Henderson.
Brandon Burckel had two hits, and Kayden McClenney had a double and two RBIs.
Cody Taylor allowed two earned runs with two strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Sam Peterson and Caden Picolli each pitched a no-hit frame.
Lindale (9-12) will host Spring Hill at 7 p.m. Friday.
Elysian Fields 5, Troup 1
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Ryan Wilkerson struck out eight batters to lead Elysian Fields to a 5-1 win over Troup.
Colby Turner allowed five runs — two runs — on six hits with one strikeout and three walks in four innings. Anthony Salgado pitched two shutout innings with three hits allowed.
Austin Huml and Max Cheney led Troup with two hits each. Dylan Meyer drove in the lone run for the Tigers.
Troup (15-5) will host Elysian Fields at 6 p.m. Friday.
Brook Hill 6, McKinney Christian 1
BULLARD — Grayson Murry tossed a complete game to lead Brook Hill past McKinney Christian.
Murry allowed one unearned run with three strikeouts and six hits.
Tanner French led Brook Hill at the plate with two hits. French and Murry each drove in a run.
Brook Hill (13-4) will play McKinney Christian at 4:30 p.m. Friday in McKinney.