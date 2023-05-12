CLASS 4A
Bullard 3, Vidor 2, 8 innings
LUFKIN — Bryson Mason cranked a walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Bullard to a 3-2 win over Vidor in Game 1.
Bullard took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. After Vidor took a 2-1 lead in the third, Bullard scored in the bottom of the third to tie the game. The score remained until Mason’s homer to end the game in extra innings.
Tyler Lambeth allowed two runs on six hits with a strikeout and two walks in 6.2 innings. Dylan Fowler pitched 1.1 shutout innings, allowing one hit with one strikeout.
John Lloyd had a double for the Panthers. David Wilson and Reed Overbeek each drove in a run.
The series will continue at 6 p.m. Friday in Lufkin.
Lindale 6, Nevada Community 1
KENNEDALE — Lindale scored five runs in the top of the first inning on the way to a 6-1 win over Nevada Community in Game 1.
The Eagles led 5-1 after the first inning and added a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Jake Powell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jake Curbow had a triple and two RBIs.
Ryan Betts allowed one run on five hits with two strikeouts and five walks in seven innings.
The series continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Forney.
Liberty-Eylau 10, Canton 1
MARSHALL — A six-run sixth inning helped Liberty-Eylau pull away for a Game 1 win over Canton.
Canton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a solo home run by Houston signee Ace Reese.
The Leopards answered with a run in the third, another in the fourth, two in the fifth and six more in the sixth.
Nathan Parker took the loss for the Eagles.
W.T. Jones allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks for Liberty-Eylau.
The series will continue at 7 p.m. Friday in Winnsboro.
CLASS 3A
White Oak 3, Mineola 2
An error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed G Jones to score to give White Oak a 3-2 win in a one-game playoff.
Mineola scored two runs in the top of the second inning and led 2-0 most of the way.
White Oak scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game before winning in the seventh.
Braydon Alley had a single and an RBI for Mineola.
Spencer Joyner allowed three runs — one earned — on four hits with seven strikeouts and five walks in 6.2 innings.
Davis Toliver led White Oak with two hits, including a double.
Gavin Jones allowed two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts in eight innings. Landyn Grant allowed no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 2.2 innings.
Rains 11, Paradise 2
CARROLTON — David Springer and Grant Guidry both went deep as Rains rolled past Paradise in Game 1.
Guidry’s home came in the bottom of the first inning to put the score at 2-0. Springer homered in the bottom of the sixth for the Wildcats’ 11th run.
After Paradise scored twice in the top of the third to tie the game, Rains scored five runs in the bottom of the third, two in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
Guidry and Springer both had two hits and also doubled to go with their home runs. Springer drove in five runs, and Guidry had three RBIs.
Shawn Robertson allowed two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and seven walks in five innings. Zach Sheppard allowed no runs on no hits with two strikeouts and two walks in two innings.
Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Friday at Carrollton Creekview.
Tatum 9, Winnsboro 4
WINNSBORO — Truitt Anthony blasted a grand slam in a seven-run second inning, and the Tatum Eagles opened a best-of-three area playoff series with a 9-4 win over Winnsboro.
Cam'ron Redwin had a double, single and three RBI for the Eagles. Kohen Kiefer and Ashby Anthony added two hits apiece, and Carson Gonzalez singled and drove in a run.
Landen Tovar struck out five, walked four and gave up two earned runs in a complete-game win for the Eagles.
The series moves to Tatum on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
CLASS 2A
Frankston 5, Maud 1
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Frankston scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth on the way to a 5-1 win over Maud in Game 1.
Maud took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. A home run by Ryan Harper in the fifth inning tied the game. Two-run singles by Austin Carr and Harper in the fifth inning guided the Indians to the win.
Carr and Harper were both 2-for-3. Carr had a double and two RBIs. Harper drove in three runs.
Walker McCann allowed one unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.
Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Friday at Elysian Fields.