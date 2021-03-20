Brook Hill 10, Brownsboro 9
BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Brook Hill held on for a 10-9 victory.
Grayson Murry had three hits with a double and two RBIs for Brook Hill. Landon Mattox had two hits with a double and three RBIs, and Carson Richards added two hits with a double.
Cade Chesley pitched five innings for Brook Hill. He allowed three runs — two earned — on three hits with eight strikeouts and six walks. Andrew Sims pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks. David Sims and Dylan Malone also pitched.
Hayden Woods and Landon Hatten had two hits each for Brownsboro. Dylan Reeves pitched four innings and allowed six runs — four earned — on seven hits with four strikeouts and five walks for Brownsboro.
Brook Hill (8-4) will host Tyler HEAT at 6 p.m. Monday.
Alto 10, Douglass 0
ALTO — Matthew Randall struck out 10 batters in six innings as Alto took a 10-0 win over Douglass.
Randall allowed two hits with two walks.
Alejandro Gomez had a home run. Carter Bursley had two hits with a double and two RBIs.
Alto (10-4) will play Groveton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Groveton.
Cayuga 9, Kerens 6
CAYUGA — Ayden Stovall and Haden McBroom each had two hits and drove in a total of five runs as Cayuga took a 9-6 win over Kerens.
Caden Mullican added a triple.
Braxton Killion struck out seven batters in 4 1/3 innings, and Jaden Henry had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
Cayuga (9-4) will host Cross Roads at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Madisonville 7, Palestine 3
MADISONVILLE — Mario Perez had two doubles, and Diego Estrada also had two hits, but Palestine fell to Madisonville.
Pablo Castillo pitched five innings and allowed seven runs — one earned — on four hits with six strikeouts for Palestine (3-14).
Harmony 10, Mineola 0
HARMONY — Evan Patterson pitched a no-hitter as Harmony defeated Mineola.
Patterson struck out 12 and walked three in six innings of work.
Tucker Tittle was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Harmony (10-3-1) will play Winona at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Winona.
Troup 16, Jefferson 5
JEFFERSON — Troup scored 16 runs on five hits to defeat Jefferson on Friday.
Anthony Salgado led the Tigers (11-4) with a double and three RBIs.
Max Cheney allowed four runs on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. Salgado pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Winnsboro 10, Quitman 4
QUITMAN — Colter Hettich had a triple, double and two RBIs as Winnsboro took down Quitman.
Keen Glover had two hits with a double and two RBIs. Crayton Klika had two hits. Trystn Stout had a double and three RBIs, and Kyd Cole, Dominique Allen and J Carroll all added a double.
Stout allowed four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.
Winnsboro (6-10) will host Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Spring Hill 9, Chapel Hill 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Malcolm Passama and Will Parker each had a hit, but Chapel Hill fell to Spring Hill.
Austin Vega allowed six runs — two earned — on seven hits with one strikeout and four walks in four innings. Passama allowed three unearned runs on one hit with two strikeouts and four walks in three innings.
Chapel Hill (6-13) will play Big Sandy at 1 p.m. Saturday in Big Sandy.
Elysian Fields 19, Arp 1
ARP — Blake Merritt homered, singled twice and drove in four runs to highlight a 16-hit Elysian Fields attack in a 19-1 win over Arp in District 16-3A.
Kip Lewis had two hits, and Noah Grubbs and Ryan Wilkerson both drove in two runs for the Yellowjackets. Logan Presley, Austin O'Brien, Jackson Illingworth, Campbell White, Kyle Storey and Jace Alaniz all chipped in with RBI. Illingworth struck out six an walked four in three innings, and White fanned five with no walks in two frames.
Hawkins 21, Overton 1
OVERTON — Bryce Burns hit a grand slam, John Hester doubled twice and drove in a run and the Hawkins Hawks stormed to a 21-1 win against Overton in District 19-2A.
Paeton Smith added two hits and two RBI for the Hawks. Micah Staruska drove in four runs. Drew Dacus had two hits and three RBI. Braden Adams and Zach Conde chipped in with two RBI apiece, and Dristun Pruitt and Dawsun Pruitt both added RBI. Julian Frazier struck out eight, walked one and gave up an earned run on two hits in five innings for the win.