HEATH — Baylor Baumann allowed three hits while striking out six in leading the No. 1 Rockwall-Heath Hawks to a 7-1 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders on Tuesday in a District 10-6A baseball game.
The Red Raiders fall to 11-12-1 and 6-3 while the Hawks improve to 20-3 and 9-0.
The two clubs are scheduled to meet in Tyler on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Baumann threw all seven innings, allowing an unearned run. The Houston Baptist commit walked three.
Preston Newberry led the Red Raiders with two hits with Tyler Priest adding a hit. Luke Davis scored the run for Tyler Legacy in the sixth inning.
The Red Raiders pitchers held the Hawks to five hits — George Rippy (4.1 innings, 4 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks) and Newberry (1.2 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Jett Williams led the Hawks with two hits (triple, double) with Alex Stowers and Brady Ladusau hitting singles. RBIs were from Williams, Stowers, Caleb Hoover, Jonny Lowe, Collin Adams and Ladusau.
Williams scored three runs, while teammates Stowers, Hoover, Lowe and Drew Smith scored one run apiece.