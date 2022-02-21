On beautiful night for baseball, the Tyler Lions and Lone Oak Buffaloes played their opener at historic Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Lions took an early 1-0 lead and held it until the Buffaloes came storming back for an 18-3 victory.
There were some bright plays by the Lions, who were making their debut under new coach Jordan Trahan, the former TJC star. Ty Wright, who coached Tyler last year, took a job with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Shortstop Eli Sanchez displayed his strong arm on throws to first, including turning a double play that was started by second baseman Billy Martinez and concluded with first baseman Avery Coleman. Sanchez scored the Lions’firstrun while Dante Martinez and Micah Johnson scored runs.
Jordan Jackson had a double for the Lions with a two-RBI single fromCJ Grace.
Grace was the starter on the mound for the Lions, throwing 3.1 innings, striking out six but was hurt by five walks.
Andrew Hayden pitched five innings for the Buffaloes, striking out 10 and allowing two hits. Shawn Robertson pitched the last two innings, striking out four.
Robertson had a triple and a single with two RBIs with Corbin Johnson adding two hits as did Jack Turner with two hits and four RBIs. Adrian Gudgel had two singles.
Tyler will now play in the Howard Estes Tournament, hosted by Palestine High School. The Lions are scheduled to meet LaPoynor at 1 p.m. Thursday, Palestine at 5 p.m. Thursday, Mabank at 9 a.m. Friday, and Mildred at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Buffaloes are scheduled to play at Leonard 5 p.m. Tuesday.