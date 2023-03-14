Tyler High’s Ja’Davion Lacy and Grand Saline’s Brett Kindle share Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week honors, and Arp’s Zane Bourque is the Pitcher of the Week for games played March 6-11.
Lacy, a senior Angelina College signee, went 6-for-10 (.600) with two home runs, five RBIs and seven stolen bases.
Kindle, a senior, went 5-for-11 (.455) with three home runs, a triple, a double, eight RBIs, seven runs, a walk and a hit by pitch.
Bourque, a freshman, pitched went 1-0 and allowed one run on two hits with 12 strikeouts in six innings.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Lucas Grundy allowed no runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Landon Brown allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings.
Overton’s Rylan Holleman pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks in a 3-2 win over Hawkins. Bryce Still allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in a 4-1 win over Union Grove.
Brownsboro junior Cooper Schock struck out eight of the 11 batters he faced, allowing no runs and no hits.
Van junior Austin Johnson picked up a win and allowed four hits with nine strikeouts, two walks and a 0.00 ERA in six innings.
Cayuga senior Ayden Stovall pitched seven innings and allowed no runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Landon Brown went 5-for-10 (.500) with a home run, three doubles, three RBIs, four runs and a stolen base.
Whitehouse junior Garrett Hayes went 9-for-13 (.692) with two doubles, four RBIs, four runs, six stolen bases and five hit by pitches.
Brownsboro junior Cooper Schock went 7-for-11 (.636) with 10 RBIs and six runs scored.
Van sophomore Andrew Flodder went 7-for-16 (.438) with three doubles, five RBIs and two runs.
Grand Saline senior Luke Metcalf was 6-for-8 (.750) with a triple, a double, five RBIs and four runs. Sophomore Landon Mayne went 6-for-11 (.545) with a home run, five RBIs and four runs.
Winona’s Cabron Hampton went 4-for-4 (1.000) with a double, two RBIs, two walks and eight stolen bases.
Rains’ junior Nick Bowman went 8-for-10 (.800) with a double, three triples, four RBIs, three runs and two stolen bases.
Arp freshman Will Sanford went 5-for-11 (.455) with a double, a home run, six RBIs, seven runs, four walks and two hit by pitches.
Cumberland Academy freshman Evan Fountain hit .522 with two doubles and four stolen bases.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings are Whitehouse 2 in 5A; Carthage 4, Bullard 8 and Spring Hill 10 in 4A; Central Heights 3 in 3A; and Joaquin 6, Alba-Golden 7 and Kerens 8 in 2A. Also receiving votes were Liberty-Eylau and Van in 4A; Diboll in 3A; and Frankston and Garrison in 2A.
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball rankings are Hallsville 16 and Whitehouse 17 in 5A; Carthage 3, Pleasant Grove 9, Bullard 11, Spring Hill 12, Lufkin Hudson 13, Canton 19, Van 23 and Liberty-Eylau 25 in 4A; Central Heights 4, Diboll 9, White Oak 19 and Hooks 25 in 3A; Douglass 5, Kerens 7, Joaquin 8, Harleton 16, Frankston 17, Rivercrest 18 and Garrison 20 in 2A; and Union Hill 9 in 1A.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.