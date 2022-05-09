Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse, Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton, Kilgore, Rusk, Sabine, Harmony, Rains, Mineola, Winnsboro, West Rusk, Frankston, Hawkins, Alto and Leverett’s Chapel are all still alive in the UIL high school baseball playoffs after one round of action.
The area matchups are set, and there will be some East Texas teams taking each other out this week.
Legacy bounced back from a 3-1 loss at Wylie in Game 1 with home wins of 5-1 and 3-1 on Saturday.
George Rippy threw a complete game with five strikeouts in Game 2, and Dakota McCaskill threw a complete game in Game 3.
Legacy (15-15-1) will take on Waxahachie (16-11-1). Game 1 will be at 6 p.m. Friday in Waxahachie. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mike Carter Field. Game 3 will follow Game 2, if necessary.
Waxahachie stunned No. 9 Bryan, which previously had just two losses, with scores of 6-0 and 2-0.
The winner will advance to take on either Waco Midway or Rockwall.
Whitehouse (22-10) is taking on Corsicana (21-4-1) with all games being played at Rockwall. Game 1 is at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is at noon Saturday, and Game 3 will follow, if necessary.
Whitehouse swept Texas High (7-1, 3-1), and Corsicana swept Crandall (3-1, 11-0).
Bullard (18-13) will take on Canton (17-11) at Mike Carter Field. Game 1 is at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Friday. Game 3 is at 8 p.m. Saturday, if necessary.
Bullard swept North Lamar (4-1, 11-1). Canton won in three games over Nevada Community (5-3, 6-9, 7-5).
Ace Reese had two triples and three RBIs in the third game for Canton. He had six hits and three triples in the series.
Brownsboro (20-8) will take on Liberty-Eylau (18-11) in Winnsboro. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Friday. Game 3 is at 2 p.m. Saturday, if necessary.
Brownsboro won its first game over Sunnyvale 4-2 before losing 9-5 in Game 2. The Bears then won 6-4 in eight innings in the third game. Jaxyn Rogers had three hits with a double and two RBIs in the tird game.
Liberty-Eylau dropped the opener to Henderson, 3-2, before coming back with wins of 12-1 and 11-4.
The winners of Bullard vs. Canton and Brownsboro vs. Liberty-Eylau will meet in the regional quarterfinals.
Kilgore (18-10) is taking on Kaufman (19-14) Game 1 is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Crandall. Game 2 is at 5 p.m. Friday at Driller Park in Kilgore, and Game 3 will follow, if necessary.
Kilgore knocked off defending state champion Pleasant Grove (3-4, 3-2, 3-2). Kaufman lost 7-2 in Game 1 against Van before taking wins of 9-1 and 6-5.
Rusk (15-12) will face LaGrange (11-17-1) at Cy Falls. Game 1 is at 5 p.m. Friday, and Game 2 will follow. Game 3 will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, if necessary. Rusk took wins of 10-0 and 10-0 against Waco La Vega.
Harmony (19-9) will take on Tatum (17-9) at Longview. Game 1 is at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Friday. Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, if necessary.
Sabine (19-8) is taking on Hooks (19-8), but the details haven’t been announced.
Rains (21-8-1) will face Grandview (21-8-2) at Duncanville. Game 1 is at 7 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is at 2 p.m. Saturday. Game 3 will follow, if necessary.
Mineola (11-12-1) will face White Oak (23-8) in a one-game playoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant.
Winnsboro (18-8-1) and West Rusk (21-9) will play Game 1 at 7 p.m. Friday at Cumberland Academy. Game 2 is at 5 p.m. Saturday at Grand Saline. Game 3 will follow, if necessary.
Frankston is taking on James Bowie in Gilmer. Game 1 is at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is at 5 p.m. Friday. Game 3 will follow, if necessary.
Hawkins is set to take on Maud in Winnsboro. Game 1 is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Game 3 is at 11 a.m. Saturday, if necessary.
Alto will take on Timpson in a one-game playoff at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Nacogdoches.
Leverett’s Chapel is facing Sulphur Bluff at Grand Saline. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Game 3 will follow, if necessary.
Tyler Legacy will host a best-of-three series between Rivercrest and Kerens in Class 2A. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Friday, and a third game will follow, if necessary.