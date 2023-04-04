Rains’ Nick Bowman is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week honors, and Van’s Colten Grier is the Hitter of the Week for games played March 27-April 1.
Bowman, a junior, threw a one-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts. He had an immaculate inning, striking out all three batters on nine pitches.
Grier, a junior, went 5-for-7 (.714) with a double, four RBIs and a stolen base.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Arp senior Colton Cross allowed one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings. Freshman Zane Bourque allowed no earned runs on six hits with five walks and a strikeout in six innings.
Harmony’s Tucker Tittle allowed no runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. He has 59 strikeouts on the seasons.
Alto’s Alejandro Gomez threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in seven innings.
HITTING
Rains’ Eric Bacon hit .500 with three doubles, two triples, six RBIs, eight runs and three stolen bases.
Big Sandy’s Kalab Remedies went 3-for-6 (.500) with six RBIs in two games. He hit a grand slam in the Wildcats’ 6-5 upset of then-No. 25 Beckville.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings are Whitehouse 2 in 5A; Spring Hill 4, Pleasant Grove 7 and Carthage 9 in 4A; Central Heights 3 in 3A; and Kerens 4 and Alba-Golden 5 in 2A. Also receiving votes were Canton, Van and Lufkin Hudson in 4A; White Oak in 3A; and Frankston and Garrison in 2A.
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball rankings are Whitehouse 9 and Hallsville 14 in 5A; Pleasant Grove 6, Spring Hill 8, Carthage 9, Lufkin Hudson 11, Canton 13, Liberty-Eylau 20 and Bullard 21 in 4A; Central Heights 4, White Oak 14 and Hooks 23 in 3A; Douglass 5, Kerens 6, Harleton 10, Joaquin 13, Frankston 18, Garrison 20, Rivercrest 23 and Alto 25 in 2A; and Brook Hill 2 in Private Small School.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.