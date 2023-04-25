Lindale’s Ryan Betts is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Rains’ Grant Guidry is the Hitter of the Week for games played April 17-22.

Betts threw a no-hitter in a win over Athens. He had five strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.

Guidry went 7-for-11 (.636) with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs, four runs and a stolen base.

In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):

PITCHING

Van sophomore Grady Baetz allowed no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in seven innings in a win over Brownsboro.

Cayuga freshman Gus Wilfong allowed no runs on one hit with six strikeouts and two walks in a win over No. 9 Frankston.

East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings are Pleasant Grove 6, Spring Hill 7, Carthage 8 and Lufkin Hudson 10 in 4A; Central Heights 3 in 3A; and Garrison 8 and Douglass in 2A. Also receiving votes were Whitehouse and Hallsville in 5A; Canton, Van and Liberty-Eylau in 4A; Rains in 3A; and Harleton, Frankston and Kerens in 2A.

East Texas teams ranked in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball rankings are Hallsville 9 and Whitehouse 15 in 5A; Pleasant Grove 6, Spring Hill 7, Carthage 8, Lufkin Hudson 10, Bullard 15, Liberty-Eylau 18, and Canton and Van tied at 25 in 4A; Central Heights 4, Hooks 14, Rains 19 and White Oak 24 in 3A; Douglass 5, Harleton 7, Frankston 9, Kerens 13, Joaquin 15, Garrison 19, and Alba-Golden 23 in 2A; and Brook Hill 6 in Private Small School.

