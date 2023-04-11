Edgewood’s Lukas Grace is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week honors, and Mineola’s Cason Davis is the Hitter of the Week for games played March 27-April 1.
Grace threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and four walks in seven innings in a 6-0 win over Prairiland.
Davis, a senior, went 5-for-8 (.625) with a triple, a double, three RBIs, four runs and three stolen bases.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Mineola’s Kaden Bell pitched six innings and allowed no runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
Rains’ Eric Bacon allowed no runs on one hit and struck out 10 batters with five walks in six innings in a 2-0 win over Grand Saline.
HITTING
Whitehouse’s Garrett Hayes was 3-for-5 (.600) with a home run, a triple, four stolen bases, two RBIs, two runs scored, a hit by pitch and a walk.
Rusk’s Alex Patterson was 3-for-4 (.750) with an RBI and two stolen bases. Jackson Dowling was 4-for-6 (.667) with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Peighton Vargas was 3-for-6 (.500) with two doubles and two RBIs. Tarrant Sunday went 3-for-7 (.429) with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Van sophomore Easton Hinch went 3-for-4 (.750) with two doubles, six RBIs, three runs, two walks and two stolen bases.
Rains’ Nick Bowman went 3-for-6 (.500) with two triples, an RBI, three runs, a walk and a stolen base.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings are Whitehouse 2 in 5A; Pleasant Grove 6, Spring Hill 7, and Carthage 9 in 4A; Central Heights 3 in 3A; and Kerens 4 and Alba-Golden 5 in 2A. Also receiving votes were Canton, Van and Lufkin Hudson in 4A; White Oak in 3A; and Frankston, Douglass and Garrison in 2A.
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball rankings are Whitehouse 5 and Hallsville 14 in 5A; Pleasant Grove 6, Spring Hill 8, Carthage 9, Lufkin Hudson 11, Liberty-Eylau 17, Canton 19, and Bullard 20 in 4A; Central Heights 4, Hooks 19, White Oak 23 and Rains 25 in 3A; Douglass 5, Kerens 6, Harleton 10, Joaquin 13, Frankston 18, Garrison 20, Alto 23 and Alba-Golden 24 in 2A; and Brook Hill 2 in Private Small School.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.