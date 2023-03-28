Bullard’s David Wilson and Jacksonville’s Coen Devillier shared Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week honors, and Canton’s Ace Reese is the Hitter of the Week for games played March 20-25.

Wilson and Devillier both allowed no hits with double-digit strikeouts.

On Friday, Wilson — a University of Oklahoma commit — threw his no-hitter against Jacksonville in the District 18-4A opener. Wilson had 10 strikeouts while walking one batter in six innings in the 10-0 victory.

On Tuesday, Devillier struck out 13 and allowed no hits in five innings in a 2-1 win over Chapel Hill.

Reese — a University of Houston signee — went 4-for-6 (.667) with a home run, two doubles, six RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.

In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):

PITCHING

Lindale sophomore Hudson LeGrow allowed no runs on four hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings in a win over Hughes Springs.

Grand Saline’s Landon Mayne allowed no runs on two hits with 14 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in a 3-0 win over Lone Oak.

Rains junior Nick Bowman allowed one run and struck out 14 batters.

HITTING

Van junior Colten Grier went 6-for-11 (.545) with a triple, a double, two RBIs, one run and a hit by pitch.

Cumberland Academy’s Cody Wells went 3-for-4 (.750) with two RBIs. Ethan Nghiem also went 3-for-4.

Big Sandy’s Kayden Smith went 5-for-6 (.833) with a double and four RBIs.

Rains junior Nick Bowman went 6-for-8 (.750) with four doubles, three RBIs, seven runs and four walks.

Cayuga’s Bo Barrett went 5-for-7 (.714) with five RBIs, four runs and one walk.

———

East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings are Whitehouse 2 in 5A; Carthage 4, Spring Hill 7, Pleasant Grove 9 and Liberty-Eylau 10 in 4A; Central Heights 3 in 3A; and Alba-Golden 5, Kerens 6 and Joaquin 7 in 2A. Also receiving votes were Canton, Van and Lufkin Hudson in 4A; and Frankston and Garrison in 2A.

East Texas teams ranked in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball rankings are Hallsville 12 and Whitehouse 13 in 5A; Pleasant Grove 7, Spring Hill 9, Carthage 10, Lufkin Hudson 12, Canton 15, Liberty-Eylau 19 and Bullard 20 in 4A; Central Heights 4, White Oak 15, and Hooks 24 in 3A; Douglass 5, Kerens 6, Joaquin 7, Harleton 13, Frankston 17, Garrison 19, Rivercrest 23 and Beckville 25 in 2A; and Brook Hill 2 in Private Small School.

