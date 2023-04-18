Brook Hill’s Dylan Malone is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Big Sandy’s Jake Johnson is the Pitcher of the Week for games played April 10-15.
Malone went 6-for-11 (.545) with a home run, a triple, two doubles, 13 RBIs and three stolen bases.
Johnson pitched seven innings and allowed no runs on four hits with 16 strikeouts.
At the plate, Johnson went 6-for-8 (.750) with a double and three RBIs.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Lucas Grundy allowed no runs on six hits with two walks in seven innings in an 8-0 win over Royse City.
Tyler’s Ja’Davion Lacy allowed an unearned run on two hits with 13 strikeouts in five innings in a 3-2 win over the Lions over Pine Tree.
Rusk’s Brett Rawlinson allowed one hit with 11 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings against Palestine. Tarrant Sunday allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts in six innings against No. 11 Hudson.
Rains’ Shawn Robertson allowed no runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks in six innings against No. 19 Canton.
Harmony’s Tucker Tittle allowed no earned runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in a 5-2 win over Winnsboro. Tittle is 6-2 on the season with a 0.76 ERA and 70 strikeouts.
Arp freshman Zane Bourque allowed one earned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in eight innings.
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Landon Brown was 3-for-6 (.500) with two walks, two runs and a stolen base. Tyler Priest was 3-for-6 (.500) with two RBIs, two runs, a walk and two stolen bases. Landon Miller went 3-for-7 (.429) with two doubles, an RBI and a run.
Rusk’s Peighton Vargas went 4-for-6 (.667) with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs, four runs and three walks.
Bullard’s Bryce Brannen went 5-for-9 (.556) with two doubles and six RBIs.
Van’s Andrew Flodder went 4-for-6 (.667) with a double, a home run, three RBIs, one run and a walk.
Rains’ Eric Bacon went 4-for-6 (.667) with three triples, five runs and an RBI.
Harmony’s Braxton Baker went 4-for-5 (.800) with a double, two RBIs, three runs scored, two walks, a stolen base and a drag bunt for a base hit. Baker reached base safely in seven of his eight plate appearances.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings are Whitehouse 1 in 5A; Pleasant Grove 6, Spring Hill 7, and Carthage 9 in 4A; Central Heights 3 in 3A; and Kerens 4 and Alba-Golden 4 and Frankston 10 in 2A. Also receiving votes were Canton, Van, Liberty-Eylau and Lufkin Hudson in 4A; and Harleton, Douglass and Garrison in 2A.
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball rankings are Whitehouse 5 and Hallsville 13 in 5A; Pleasant Grove 6, Spring Hill 7, Carthage 8, Lufkin Hudson 10, Bullard 17, Liberty-Eylau 18, Canton 20, and Van 25 in 4A; Central Heights 4, Hooks 15, Rains 21 and White Oak 25 in 3A; Douglass 5, Harleton 7, Frankston 9, Kerens 13, Joaquin 15, Garrison 19, and Alba-Golden 23 in 2A; and Brook Hill 2 in Private Small School.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.