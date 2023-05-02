Arp’s Zane Bourque and Grand Saline’s Luke Metcalf are the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitchers of the Week, and Van’s Ross Hendricks is the Hitter of the Week for games played April 24-29.
Bourque, a freshman, pitched allowed no earned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in a 5-1 win over Elysian Fields that clinched a playoff berth for Arp for the first time since 2010.
Metcalf, a senior, allowed no runs on three this with 13 strikeouts in nine innings. He threw a complete-game shutout against Malakoff.
Hendricks went 4-for-9 (.444) with a home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
Cumberland Academy’s Evan Fountain allowed three earned runs with seven strikeouts in five innings in the Knights’ win over Athens. Cody Wells and Braylon Nuon both had two-run triples in the 10-7 win over Athens.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings are Hallsville 10 in 4A; Pleasant Grove 6, Spring Hill 7, Carthage 8 and Lufkin Hudson 10 in 4A; Central Heights 6 in 3A; and Garrison 8 in 2A. Also receiving votes were Whitehouse in 5A; Canton, and Liberty-Eylau in 4A; Rains and Hooks in 3A; and Harleton, Frankston, Douglass and Kerens in 2A.
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball rankings are Hallsville 10 and Whitehouse 15 in 5A; Pleasant Grove 6, Spring Hill 7, Carthage 8, Lufkin Hudson 10, Bullard 15, Liberty-Eylau 17, Lindale 23 and Canton 25 in 4A; Central Heights 6, Hooks 14 and Rains 20 in 3A; Douglass 5, Harleton 7, Frankston 9, Kerens 15, Garrison 18, Joaquin 19 and Alba-Golden 24 in 2A; and Brook Hill 10 in Private Small School.