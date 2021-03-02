Mineola 13, Kemp 4
MINEOLA — Conner Gibson had two doubles and a single to spark the Mineola Yellowjackets to a 13-4 win over Kemp on Tuesday.
Caleb Grant and Coy Anderson had two hits each with Thomas Hooton hitting a triple and Spencer Joyner added a double.
Adding singles for the 'Jackets were Cason Davis, Riley Fowler and Kaden Bell.
Knocking in runs were Gant (2), Anderson (2), Joyner (1), Bell (1), Gibson (1) and Hooton (1). Scoring runs were Fowler (3), Davis (2), Anderson (2), Joyner (1), Gant (1), Bell (1), Gibson (1), Hooton (1) and JJ Gandy (1).
Mineola is scheduled to play two games on Thursday in Emory — 11 a.m. vs. Canton and 1 p.m. vs. Fairfield.
Van 5, Brook Hill 3, 9 innings
BULLARD — Van scored three runs in the top of the ninth to go ahead and then hold on for a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.
Logan Smith led the Vandals with three hits while Will Braswell drove in two runs. Blaine Gideon had two hits with teammates Ty Cook, Nick Jay and Braswell added hits.
Gideon also had an RBI with runs scored by Smith, Gideon, Cook, Braswell and John Crow.
Aidan Mason was 3 for 5 to lead the Guard, while Cade Chesley added a double and a single.
Colton Carson contributed a single for BH.
Tanner French and Jabin Moore knocked in runs with Landon Mattox, Chesley and Carson scoring runs.
Chesley hurled six innings, allowing three hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out six and walking one. He was followed by Mattox (3 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Caleb White pitched six innings for the Vandals, allowing two runs (0 earned) with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Brook Hill is scheduled to host Henderson (8 a.m.) and Van (6 p.m.) on Thursday, March 11.
Cumberland 8, Chapel Hill 7, 8 innings
Aaron Haning scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth as the Cumberland Knights edged the Chapel Hill Bulldogs 8-7 on Tuesday at the Knights' diamond.
The Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead, but the Bulldogs plated a run in the top of the seventh for a 7-7 tie as Will Parker singled and eventually scored on a pass ball.
Dillon Tabb led the Bulldogs with two hits, while Dillon Line, Parker, Malcolm Passama and Cody Combs added singles.
Tabb and Combs had RBIs with Parker (2), Nathan Kinney (2), Tabb (1), Line (1) and Passama (1) scoring runs.
Ian Wharton had a double for the Knights with Ethan Montgomery, Jared Martinez, Haning and Nathaniel Harris adding a single apiece. Wharton had two RBIs with Montgomery knocking in a run.
Scoring runs for Montgomery along with Haning were Montgomery, Jacob Bumpas, Isiah Hales, Izayah Watson, Josh Wright, Wharton and Harris.
Lufkin Hudson 6, Longview 0
HUDSON — The Hudson Hornets took advantage of six Lobo errors and limited the Longview offense to four hits en route to a 6-0 win on Tuesday.
Alton Gatson had two of Longview's hits, including a triple, with Trenton Bush and Jordan Allen adding singles.
Judsin Beltran worked three innings on the hill for Longview, strikgin out three, walking four and allowing no earned runs. Tucker Gary, Campbell Williams and Bradley Bridges all pitched an inning.
Liberty-Eylau 6, Pine Tree 1
LONGVIEW — The Liberty-Eylau Leopards took a 1-0 lead early and added five runs over a two-inning span late on the way to a 6-1 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Dakylan Johnson and Camden McEntire both doubled in the loss for the Pirates, with Johnson also adding a single. Connor Carrell drove in the lone Pirate run.
Wade Fell struck out five and walked four, giving up one earned run in four innings for Pine Tree. Case Buchanan pitched one inning, Matthew Lummus 1.1 frames and Hunter Gleason 2/3 of an inning.
Hallsville 14, Carthage 7
HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats scored in every inning, including four in the first and five in the sixth, en route to a 14-7 win over Carthage.
Kurt Wyman tripled, and Logan Jones and Conner Stewart both doubled for Hallsville. Noah Jumper and Stewart had two hits apiece, with Jones driving in three runs. Sawyer Dunagan and Matt Houston drove in two runs apiece.
Brayden Hodges struck out four with no walks and one earned run allowed in four innings for Hallsville. Trenton Smith fanned two and walked one in three innings.
Carthage was led at the plate by Craig McNew and Javarian Roquemore with two hits apiece. McNew, Austin Morgan and Sawyer Smith all doubled, and Jakerrian Roquemore, Morgan, Smith and McNew drove in runs.
Five Bulldogs pitched in the game.