HUNTSVILLE — Mike Dudolski tossed a three-hit shutout while striking out 13 as the Whitehouse Wildcats defeated the Huntsville Hornets 3-0 on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Dudolski also did not issue a walk as the Wildcats move to 11-7 overall and 3-1 in district. The Hornets fall to 6-11 and 1-3.
Whitehouse is slated to play Tyler at 4 p.m. Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Huntsville is scheduled to visit Jacksonville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dudolski (double, single) and Jermod McCoy (2 singles) each had two hits. Ethan Stone added a double with singles from JJ Idrogo, Braden Bean, Peyton Blackmon and Collin McLemore.
RBIs were from Bean, Dudolski and Blackmon. Scoring runs were Luke Caussey, McCoy and McLemore.
The Wildcats scored single runs in the second, fifth and seventh inning.
Caleb Cotton had two hits for the Hornets, while Hagan Harris added the third.
Pine Tree 3, Sulphur Springs 1
SULPHUR SPRINGS — Max Gidden turned in another strong outing on the hill for Pine Tree, striking out eight, walking three and giving up one earned run in a complete game 3-1 win over Sulphur Springs in District 15-5A.
Gidden also had two hits and scored once for the Pirates. Dakylan Johnson doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Matthew Lummus drove in a run for the Pirates.
Texas High 4, Longview 2
LONGVIEW — Robert Cheney turned in a strong outing on the mound, striking out seven with one walk in seven innings, and the Texas High Tigers edged Longview, 4-2, in District 15-5A action.
Taylor Tatum tripled, doubled and drove in a run in the loss for the Lobos. Al Gatson added a double and an RBI. Connor Cox took the pitching loss, striking out three, walking four and allowing no earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Hallsville 6, Marshall 0
HALLSVILLE — Carson Blakeley struck out 13 and scattered four hits on the night, walking none in a shutout effort as Hallsville blanked Marshall 6-0 in District 15-5A.
Sawyer Dunagan doubled, and Blakeley helped his own cause with two hits and three RBI. Connor White also drove in a run for Hallsville.
Campbell White, Caden Noblit and Jordan Owen all pitched for Marshall. Garrett Cotten, Dallan Shaw, Jacob Oden and Carlos Hill all singled for the Mavs.
Spring Hill 8, Lindale 2
LONGVIEW — Easton Ballard doubled, singled, drove in four runs and turned in a strong outing on the mound, and the Spring Hill Panthers earned an 8-2 District 16-4A win over Lindale on Friday.
Jax Stovall doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Brennan Ferguson added a triple for the Panthers.
On the mound, Ballard struck out eight, walked two and gave up one earned run in six innings. Marshall Lipsey pitched one scoreless inning, striking out two with no walks.
Kilgore 12 Bullard 3
KILGORE — Todd House tripled, doubled and drove in four runs, Jason Silvey added three hits and two RBI and the Kilgore Bulldogs used a seven-run second inning to take control on the way to a 12-3 District 16-4A win over Bullard.
Colby Wilkerson added a triple, single and two RBI and Jake Thompson doubled and drove in a run for Kilgore. Heath LaFluer and Cade Henry also chipped in with RBI. LaFleur struck out four and walked six in 5.1 innings for the win.
Carthage 5, Calvary Baptist 3
CARTHAGE — Todd Register doubled twice and drove in a run, Braden Smith had three hits and an RBI and the Carthage Bulldogs notched a 5-3 win over Conroe Calvary Baptist.
Connor Cuff doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Bulldogs. Javarian Roquemore had two hits, and Cade Moore added an RBI. Cuff struck out three in two innings, and a total of six Bulldogs saw action on the mound.
Pleasant Grove 15, Gilmer 3
TEXARKANA — Brenton Clark doubled twice, singled twice and drove in six runs for Texarkana Pleasant Grove as the Hawks notched a 15-3 win over Gilmer in District 15-4A.
Aron Bell homered in the loss for Gilmer. Brayden Pate had two hits, and Landon Watson added an RBI.
Sabine 3, New Diana 1
LIBERTY CITY — Jace Burns struck out 11, walked one and gave up just one earned run on two hits in a complete game for Sabine as the Cardinals edged New Diana, 3-1, in District 15-3A.
Sabine didn't manage a hit against New Diana pitchers Ethan Adkisson and Dylan Abernathy, but scratched out three runs on four walks and one Eagle error.
Hayden Thomas homered for New Diana in the loss. Adkisson struck out nine with no walks in four innings, and Abernathy fanned four and walked four in two frames.
Hughes Springs 8, Gladewater 3
GLADEWATER — Pat Boyd, Ryan Vaughan and Trenton Pemberton all had two hits, with Boyd driving in two runs and Vaughan, Pemberton, Chase Brown and E.J. Searcy adding RBI for Hughes Springs in an 8-3 District 15-3A win over Gladewater.
Vaughan struck out nine with one walk in 6.2 innings for the pitching win.
Austin Verner had two hits, and Zachary Polanco doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Gladewater. Tanner Gothard struck out eight, walked none and gave up two earned runs in 4.2 innings.
White Oak 17, Ore City 2
ORE CITY — Landon Anderson, Alex Scott and Dylan Creager all had two hits for White Oak, and Tyler Puckett dominated on the hill for the Roughnecks in a 17-2 win over Ore City in District 15-3A.
Anderson, Cayson Siegley and Gavyn Jones all drove in two runs for White Oak. Siegley and Max Tramel both doubled, and Scott, Creager, Tramel and Puckett added RBI. Puckett struck out 12 with two walks, allowing no earned runs and holding Ore City hitless.
West Rusk 14, Jefferson 3
NEW LONDON — Jaxon Farquhar doubled, singled and drove in four runs, Cole Jackson added a double, single and three RBI and West Rusk rolled to a 14-3 win over Jefferson in District 16-3A.
Xander Mason had a double and two RBI for the Raiders, and Will Jackson chipped in with a single and an RBI. Farquhar struck out seven and walked three in six innings for the pitching win.
Harleton 11, Waskom 1
HARLETON — Taber Childs homered and drove in two runs, Dylan Dunagan and Luke Wright had two hits and two RBI apiece and the Harleton Wildcats notched an 11-1 win over Waskom in District 16-3A.
Dunagan, Hunter Shirts, Wright and Blake Weaver all doubled for Harleton. Cameron Johnson, Braden Hopkins, Weaver and Shirts all collected RBI. Hopkins earned the pitching win, striking out six with two walks and one earned run allowed in six innings.
Tatum 24, Arp 2
ARP — Aidan Anthony and Truitt Anthony both doubled twice, and Tatum pounded out 16 hits in a 24-2 win over Arp in District 16-3A.
Aidan Anthony finished with four hits and two RBI. Truitt Anthony had two hits and drove in three runs. Landen Tovar tripled, singled and drove in four runs. Reese Milam doubled, singled and had an RBI, and Mason Whiddon added a double and an RBI. Cayden Tatum drove in two runs, Ashby Anthony had a single and three RBI, Camron Redwine had two hits and two RBI and Levi Lister drove in a run.
Aidan Anthony struck out 10, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings for the win.
Elysian Fields 7, Troup 4
ELYSIAN FIELDS — David Hudson singled twice and drove in two runs, and Lawson Swank, Jase Alaniz and Judson Illingworth all had two hits and an RBI for Elysian Fields in a 7-4 District 16-3A win over Troup.
Kip Lewis chipped in with two hits, and Brody Parker drove in a run for EF. Alaniz worked 5.1 innings on the mound for the win, striking out two and walking two. Parker fanned two and walked one in 2.1 innings.
Hawkins 13, New Summerfield 0
HAWKINS — Braden Adams and Jeramy Torres combined on a five-inning no-hitter, with Adams fanning 15 and walking two in 4.2 innings, as Hawkins blasted New Summerfield 13-0 in District 19-2A.
Bryce Burns doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Hawkins. Micah Staruska had two hits and an RBI, and Brenden Elkins singled and dove in one run.
Harmony 10, Daingerfield 0
DAINGERFIELD — Spencer Wall and Boston Seahorn had two hits apiece, and Landen Wilkerson and Cooper Wadding combined on a shutout for Harmony in a 10-0 District 15-3A win over Daingerfield.
Wadding doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Seahorn and Will Young had two RBI apiece for the Eagles. Tanner Tittle, Riley Patterson and Tucker Tittle also drove in runs.
Wilkerson fanned five and walked one in four innings, and Wadding struck out two with no walks in one frame.