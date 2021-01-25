Brandon Nations

Malakoff’s Brandon Nations

Malakoff is the No. 1 team in Class 3A in the preseason Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Preseason rankings.

The Tigers have seven starters returning from a 10-2-1 team, led by Sam Houston commit Bryson Adair and Incarnate Word commit Brandon Nations.

Bullard is No. 2 in Class 4A with seven starters returning. The Panthers have Arkansas signee Hagen Smith, Texas signee Gage Wakefield and Abilene Christian signees Connor Carson and Bryce Jewell.

Garrison is the No. 1 team in Class 2A with eight starters back from an 11-4 team. All eight were also on the 23-12 regional quarterfinalist team in 2019.

Other East Texas teams that are ranked are Texarkana Pleasant Grove No. 6 in Class 4A, Linden-Kildare No. 10 in Class 2A and Chireno No. 6 in Class 1A.

Rockwall-Heath, which is in District 10-6A with Tyler Legacy, checks in at No. 5 in Class 6A.

