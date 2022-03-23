LUFKIN — Bebo Hinojosa threw a six-hit shutout as the Lufkin Panthers defeated the Whitehouse Wildcats 3-0 on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Hinojosa struck out five and walked one as Lufkin improved to 3-0 in district while the Wildcats (10-7) dropped to 2-1.
The Panthers scored all three runs in the fifth as Chip Buchanan delivered a two-run triple. Sam Flores added a single and an RBI. Gavin Del Toro added a single.
Whitehouse had six singles — Mike Dudolski, Coltan Eikner, Luke Caussey, Peyton Blackmon, Keegan McCord and Ethan Stone.
Stone threw four innings, allowing three hits and three runs (2 earned) with four strikeouts and three walks. Blackmon pitched the final two innings. He struck out three and walked one, while not allowing a hit.
Whitehouse is scheduled to visit Huntsville on Friday (7 p.m.) and Tyler on Saturday (7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field).
The Panthers are scheduled to visit the Tyler Lions on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mike Carter Field. On Saturday, Lufkin hosts Nacogdoches in a 2 p.m. contest.
Mount Pleasant 12, Longview 6
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Tigers rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 6-5, scoring seven times in the sixth inning to earn a 12-6 win over the Longview Lobos in District 15-5A action.
Drew Flores homered and drove in three runs for the Lobos in the loss. Ronald Woods added a double, and Connor Cox had a single and an RBI. Gabe Flores worked 4.1 innings, striking out seven, walking five and giving up three earned runs. Tucker Gary fanned one and walked two, allowing no earned runs in 1.2 innings.
Braden Duff tripled and drove in three runs and Skylar Nelson had two hits and two RBI for the Tigers. Tyson Minter also drove in two runs. Drew Dyke struck out eight and walked seven.
Hallsville 4, Texas High 1
HALLSVILLE — Landon Bowden went the distance on the mound, striking out 12, issuing three walks and giving up an earned run on two hits, and the Hallsville Bobcats notched a 4-1 win over Texas High in District 15-5A action.
Logan Jones homered, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice from the top of the lineup for Hallsville. Matt Houston also drove in a run.
Sulphur Springs 5, Marshall 4
MARSHALL — Sulphur Springs scored twice in the top of the seventh to erase a 4-3 deficit and earn a 5-4 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Tuesday in District 15-5A action.
Garrett Cotten, Jacob Oden and Henry Roth had hits for Marshall, and Cotten drove in a run. Marshall led 3-0 after two innings.
Cotten worked 6.2 innings on the hill and took the pitching loss. He struck out seven and walked two.
Matt Mitchell had three hits — including a pair of doubles — and an RBI and Mayer Milsap homered for Sulphur Springs.
Kilgore 20, Cumberland 2
Kilgore banged out 20 hits — including seven for extra bases — on the way to a 20-2 District 16-4A win over Cumberland Academy.
Trent Wolf and Jason Silvey had two triples apiece, with Jake Thompson and Todd House adding triples and Thomas Hattaway and Colby Wilkerson chipping in with doubles.
House and Wilkerson had three hits and three RBI apiece. Wolf had three hits and two RBI, Silvey, Thompson and Hattaway two hits apiece, Wolfe and Heath Lafleur two RBI apiece and Silvey, Cason Cox, Ryan Beddingfield, Ethan Drury, Thompson and Cade Henry an RBI each.
Wilkerson pitched two innings, striking out one with no walks. House fanned two and walked one in one inning.
White Oak 11, Van 6
WHITE OAK — Landon Anderson turned in a strong outing on the mound, Noah Carter paced the offense with a triple, single and three RBI and the White Oak Roughnecks earned an 11-6 win over Van in non-district play.
Anderson struck out three, walked three and gave up three earned runs in 6.1 innings. Alex Scott finished on the hill for the Roughnecks.
At the plate, Anderson doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Breyden White, Alex Scott and Gavin Bzdil all added two hits, with Scott tripling, and White, Scott, Cayson Siegley and Tyler Puckett all drove in runs for White Oak.
Winnsboro 14, Mount Vernon 3
WINNSBORO — Will Wilcox, Rance Brown and Rey Soto combined on a two-hitter as the Winnsboro Red Raiders defeated the Mount Vernon Tigers 14-3 on Tuesday in a District 13-3A baseball game.
Wilcox tossed 4.1 innings, giving up one hit and two runs (0 earned) while striking out three. He was followed by Brown (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run) and Soto (0.2 innings, 0 hits).
Brown had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Macon Harrison also had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and two runs scored.
Adding hits for the Red Raiders were Crayton Klika (2), Chayne Tedford (1) and Skeet Brumley (1). Also knocking in runs were Mason Harrison (2), Tedford (2), Gunner Lovelady (1), Aiden Hammons (1) and Brumley (1).
Others scoring runs were Tedford (2), Brumley (2), Klika (1), Soto (1), Lovelady (1), Mason Harrison (1), Hammons (1) and Naythan Chapman (1).
Cooper Cutright and Ty Triplett had the hits for the Tigers. Triplett had three RBIs and runs were scored by Carson Bolin (2) and Mason Pope (1).
Edgewood 6, Grand Saline 2
EDGEWOOD — Noah Boone belted two home runs to help lead the Edgewood Bulldogs to a 6-2 victory over the Grand Indians on Tuesday in District 12-3A baseball.
Boone added a single and knocked in four runs. He also scored two runs.
Boone was also on the mound, going five innings, allowing five hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out three. Levi McKnight hurled the final two innings, setting the Indians down in order.
Brady Bannister, Lukas Grace and Carson Wright added singles for the Bulldogs. Scoring runs were Boone (2), Hayden Wilcoxson (2), Bannister (1) and Jaxon McConnell (1).
Hughes Springs 6, Ore City 3
HUGHES SPRINGS — The Hughes Springs Mustangs put together a trio of two-run innings on the way to a 6-3 win over the Ore City Rebels.
Chase Brown had two hits and two RBI for Hughes Springs, with Trapper Golden, Ryan Vaughan and Trenton Pemberton all driving in runs. Pat Boyd also doubled for the Mustangs. Zach Moore struck out nine, walked four and did not allow an earned run in six innings.
Juan Garcia had three hits, Allen Nigreville added two hits and Blake Coppedge drove in a run for Ore City. Jordan Escamilla struck out six and walked three in five innings.