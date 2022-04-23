LUFKIN — Sam Flores had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning and Bebo Hinojosa turned away one final threat on the mound to lift the Lufkin Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in non-district baseball action at Lufkin High School Saturday afternoon.
The win was Lufkin’s fourth straight and its 15th in the last 17 games ahead of next week’s pivotal two-game set against the Nacogdoches Dragons. Lufkin (21-5-1, 12-1 in District 16-5A) plays at Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting the Dragons at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers need a win in either game to secure the outright district title.
The Red Raiders fall to 11-14-1. Tyler Legacy (6-4 in District 10-6A) hosts Mesquite at 7 p.m. Tuesday for Senior Night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
After scoring two first-inning runs, the Panthers were held scoreless until the sixth inning.
The Panthers loaded the bases when Kaleb Hillis was walked, Christian Mumphery sacrificed him to second and Chip Buchanan and Charlie Deaton drew back-to-back walks.
Flores picked out the first pitch and lined it into right for a go-ahead two-run single that made it 4-3.
Hinojosa, followed with an opposite-field RBI single to right that gave Lufkin an added run of insurance at 5-3.
Tyler Legacy got a run when Lufkin threw out a runner at first base after a strikeout then put the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base thanks to a hit batter and walk.
But Hinojosa induced a pop fly in front of the third base dugout that Flores tracked down to seal the victory.
Hinojosa got the save, allowing one earned run on a hit, walk and hit batter in one inning of work.
Kaleb Hillis got the win in relief as he struck out one in a perfect sixth inning on seven pitches.
Preston Newberry led Legacy’s hitting attack with a double and a single. Other Legacy hitters were Dakota McKaskill (double, RBI), Cooper Hill (single, RBI), Mason Blake (triple), Landon Brown (double) and Tyler Priest (single).
Newberry took the loss on the mound for the Red Raiders, allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks in an inning.
Bruce Buckner was effective on the mound for Legacy through four innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Hill pitched a perfect fifth inning.
Legacy got on the board first when McCaskill one-hopped an RBI double to the center field wall, making it 1-0.
Legacy took the lead in the third inning with Hill delivering an RBI single to right before Priest scored on an error, making it 3-2.
Lufkin seniors recognized prior to Saturday’s game were Gavin Del Toro, Hunter Ditsworth, Sam Flores, Bebo Hinojosa, Cameron Jackson, Ethan Jaraguchi, Jackson Powell, Rickey Rodriguez and Dylan Vinson along with manager Owen Burnhauser.