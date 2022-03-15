Opposing pitchers had a hard time getting Lindale’s Aaron Wolfe out this past week, and Whitehouse’s Ethan Stone made it difficult on opposing batters.
For their efforts, Wolfe is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Stone is the Pitcher of the Week for games played March 7-12.
Wolfe was 8-for-11 for a .727 batting average with two doubles, two triples, eight RBI and three runs scored.
Stone, a junior UT Tyler commit, had two starts with two complete games and a 0.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHINGChapel Hill junior Austin Vega picked up two wins, pitching nine innings with two earned runs allowed, a 1.15 ERA and 11 strikeouts.
Grapeland junior Cole Goolsby pitched 8.2 innings against Lovelady and LaPoynor with 19 strikeouts and three walks.
HITTINGMalakoff’s Corey Phillips went 6-for-9 (.667) with two doubles, a triple, three RBI, three runs scored and zero strikeouts.
Grapeland sophomore Jax Vickers went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, three doubles and two runs scored against Lovelady and LaPoynor.
Chapel Hill sophomore Connor Griffin went 10-for-16 (.625) with two triples, a double, eight RBI, eight runs, three walks and two stolen bases.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.