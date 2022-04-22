LINDALE — Sam Peterson threw a perfect game while striking out 14 in leading the Lindale Eagles to a 14-0 win over the Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights on Friday at Robbie Surratt Memorial Field.
Peterson, who has signed with Texas State, tossed five innings to lead the Eagles to the 16-4A baseball win.
The senior also starred at the plate, hitting a home run while driving in four runs. He had a total of three hits, including a double and a single.
Kaden Fleming hit a triple with teammate Luke Poe knocking a double.
Caden Piccoli, Aaron Wolfe, Jake Powell and Fleming all had two hits. Adding singles were Ryan Betts, Kayden McClenny and Miles Keith.
Others knocking in runs were Wolfe (2), Fleming (2), Betts (1), Powell (1), Poe (1) and McClenny (1).
Scoring runs were Peterson (2), Caden Piccoli (2), Wolfe (2), Poe (2), Teylan Piccoli (2), Powell (1), Luke Waggoner (1), McClenny (1) and Fleming (1).
The two teams are scheduled to play at Cumberland on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Brook Hill 13, Dallas Christian 7
BULLARD — Grayson Murry drove in six runs to help the Brook Hill Guard finish unbeaten in district with a 13-7 win over the Dallas Christian Chargers on Friday.
Murry had two doubles and a triple with Andrew Sims belting a home run.
Adding to the Guard hit totals were Aidan Mason and Landon Mattox. Other RBIs were from Jabin Moore, Mason and Braxton Durrett.
Scoring runs were Dorian Reyes (3), Cade Chesley (2), Murry (2), Sims (2), Moore (1), Durrett (1), Mattox (1) and Ashton Alexander (1).
Jaxon Hullett led the Chargers with two hits with Austin Shipley hitting a double.
Spring Hill 6, Bullard 1
LONGVIEW — Easton Ballard dominated on the hill, Marshall Lipsey drove in a couple of runs with four hits and the Spring Hill Panthers earned a 6-1 win over Bullard.
Ballard struck out nine with no walks, giving up no earned runs on five hits. Lipsey doubled twice and singled twice, and Jax Stovall added two hits and an RBI for Spring Hill. Ben Puckett and Ballard also drove in runs.
Hallsville 11, Pine Tree 1
HALLSVILLE — Landon Bowden struck out seven, walked three and allowed a run two hits in five strong innings as the Hallsville Bobcats notched an 11-1 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Blake Cox worked one inning on the mound for Hallsville, striking out two and walking one.
At the plate, Ashton Garza doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Sawyer Dunagan added two hits and two RBI. Bowden helped his own cause with two hits and an RBI. Matt Houston drove in two runs, and Garrett Smith chipped in with an RBI.
Cruz Cox, Caden Donley and Connor Carrell had the lone hits for Pine Tree, all singles. Cox struck out four, walked two and gave up one earned run in three innings. Jacob Hall was tagged for five earned runs in two frames and took the loss.
Kilgore 18, Chapel Hill 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Kilgore pounded out 11 hits in just three innings, and Heath Lafleur and Tanner Beets combined on a three-inning perfect game in an 18-0 win over Chapel Hill.
Lafleur struck out two in two innings, and Beets punched out all three batters he faced.
At the plate, Colby Wilkerson doubled, singled and drove in four runs. Chris Ervin tripled and drove in two runs. Cason Cox, Thomas Hattaway and Jason Silvey all doubled. Tate Truman had two hits and two RBI. Silvey drove in a couple of runs, and Ryan Beddingfield, Hattaway, Cox, Lafleur and Matthew Conner all contributed RBI.
Gilmer 3, Paris 0
GILMER — Aaron Stanley was dominant for six innings on the mound for Gilmer, striking out 16 with four walks, and the Buckeyes blanked Paris, 3-0.
Bodie Henson fanned two in his one inning of work. Aron Bell doubled for Gilmer. Brayden Pate had two hits, and Dillon Henson and Travis Collie drove in runs.
North Lamar 5, Pittsburg 2
PARIS — Jackson Brasseaux doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Jaxon Spangler fanned 10 while giving up two earned runs to lead North Lamar past Pittsburg, 5-2.
Christian Bates and Landon Graham both doubled in the loss for Pittsburg. Bates drove i na run. Ty Price struck out five, walked two and gave up two earned runs in two innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
White Oak 11, Gladewater 1
GLADEWATER — Dylan Creager drove in three runs with a couple of hits, and the White Oak Roughnecks rolled to an 11-1 win over Gladewater.
Breyden White and Alex Scott added two hits and an RBI apiece, and Landon Anderson, Gavin Bzdil and Colton Millwood all contributed RBI. Tyler Puckett struck out three with two walks and no earned runs allowed in four innings. Anderson fanned three with no walks or runs allowed in two frames.
New Diana 16, Daingerfield 0
DAINGERFIELD — New Diana erupted for 15 runs over the course of the fourth and fifth innings to stroll past Daingerfield, 16-0.
Elliott Foreman, Peyton Brewer and Hayden Thomas all doubled for New Diana. Foreman had two hits and three RBI, John Lutrell two hits and two RBI, Thomas two RBI and Braylon Franklin, Ethan Adkisson, Jacob Newland, Brewer, Cohle Sherman and Austin Kerns an RBI apiece. Lutrell struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one hit in five innings.
Sabine 6, Hughes Springs 3
LIBERTY CITY — Payton McBride singled, double and drove in two runs, Zach Donovan added two hits and an RBI and Sabine notched a 6-3 win over Hughes Springs.
Alex Galyean added two hits, and Jace Burns doubled and drove in a run for Sabine. Burns struck out seven with three walks in six innings. McBride worked a scoreless frame on the hill.
Pat Boyd homered and drove in two runs to lead the way for Hughes Springs. Trapper Golden and E.J. Searcy doubled, and Quinton Singletary drove in a run.
Tatum 5, Elysian Fields 1
TATUM — Cayden Tatum's inside the park home run highlighted a four-run sixth inning as the Tatum Eagles notched a 5-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Tatum also doubled for the Eagles, finishing with three RBI. Camron Redwine had a double and an RBI. Landen Tovar struck out eight with no walks or earned runs allowed in a complete game on the hill.
Elysian Fields managed five hits, singles by David Hutson, Jase Alaniz, Judson Illingworth, Brody Parker and Lannon Collum.
Harmony 12, Quitman 4
HARMONY — Brayden Phillips, Cooper Wadding and Tucker Tittle all drove in two runs for Harmony, and the Eagles rolled to a 12-4 win over Quitman.
Braxton Baker had a double, two singles an an RBI, and Riley Patterson and Phillips finished with two hits apiece. Spencer Wall and Boston Seahorn also added RBI. Will Young and Wadding pitched for the Eagles. Young struck out three with no walks or runs allowed on two hits in 3.2 innings. Wadding struck out three and walked four in three frames.
Beckville 8, Hawkins 1
HAWKINS — Lance White held Hawkins to a run on four hits, and Aiden Brantley, Colby Davidson, Tyler Bryan, Daxton Etheredge, Brady Davis and Matt Barr all drove in runs for Beckville as the Bearcats picked up an 8-1 win.
Brantley and Etheredge both doubled for Beckville. Brantley, Davidson and Barr all had two hits. Lance White struck out three and walked five.
Union Hill 11, New Summerfield 1
BETTIE — Daniel Dunn singled and drove in two runs, Logan Dunn had two hits and scored three times and the Union Hill Bulldogs rolled past New Summerfield, 11-1.
Cayden Elledge and Matthew Massingill also drove in runs for Union Hill. Massingill fanned five with no walks and one hit allowed in two innings.